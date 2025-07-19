The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Nick placed under house arrest, Amanda confronts Cane over missing evidence

Tensions are reaching their boiling point on The Young and the Restless during the week of July 21-25. The weekly preview shows characters being cornered, confronted by suspicion, circumstance, or even their own decisions.Nick Newman will quickly face a startling new development that will abruptly remove him from the scene: house arrest. Amanda Sinclair will walk in on Cane Ashby with key evidence in the murder of Damian, and with the family of the victim demanding their answers and guests risking exposure, the developments from here on could unravel a carefully constructed cover-up.Nick’s movement is restricted under guard on The Young and the RestlessIn a somewhat unexpected twist, Carter shows up at Nick's quarters with a guard and informs Nick that he is under house arrest. He will claim that it is for the safety of Mr. Dumas and the peace of mind of everyone involved. Nick will effectively be taken out of circulation just as things start to heat up.This raises serious questions about who is controlling the situation. It seems it might be aimed at Nick more specifically in the ongoing frame-up. Although Nick will not take this lightly, he will have very few options as Carter delivers the ultimatum firmly.Amanda catches Cane in the act on The Young and the Restless View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Amanda Sinclair catches Cane Ashby with video equipment in a private office, they will have a tense confrontation. Amanda will ask Cane what he’s doing. Cane will indicate he’s there to retrieve video, probably about the security footage that could clear or implicate him in the death of Damian.But Amanda won’t let him off so easily. She’ll issue a stern warning and let him know that deleting anything or tampering with the video would be a serious problem.Amanda’s suspicion will suggest that she thinks Cane is trying to get rid of any evidence, something he won’t welcome. Cane will try to deflect, asking if Amanda is the one who might be trying to cover something up.Odd noises frighten Lily and Audra on The Young and the Restless View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere in the plant, Lily Winters and Audra Charles will suddenly be disturbed by an abnormal sound in the garden space; it might end up being nothing, however, the atmosphere will reveal something that will create an impression that will assume the opposite. Audra's apprehensive inquiry of &quot;Who's there?&quot; will lend insight that some dangerous agent is still in their vicinity.Victor demands the truth on The Young and the RestlessVictor Newman will not be able to sit back when mayhem begins. He will question Carter about Cane's involvement in Damian's death, insisting that he divulge what secretly occurred.Carter will insist that while he is true to Mr. Dumas, he has not and cannot turn himself into what Victor and Chance Chancellor are insinuating. This denial will only enshroud and complicate the ambiguity surrounding Carter's involvement in the all-unfolding mystery.With the pressure mounting on Amanda, Nick, Cane, and Carter, expect to see the search for truth move quickly. The Young and the Restless fans can expect a week filled with big decisions, unstable alliances, and new developments in the case.Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.