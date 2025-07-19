The Young and the Restless weekly update (July 14 to July 18, 2025): Damian’s murder sparks chaos and accusations

Things unfolded in a week full of secrets, revelations, and emotional rollercoasters on The Young and the Restless as a romantic trip to Nice turned deadly. It began with personal declarations and hidden agendas, quickly escalating to a murder investigation that shocked everyone.Damian Kane's shock death set off a chain of events that led to questioning of a variety of people, evidence tampering, and a manhunt for the real killer. Everyone was scrambling to protect themselves and those they loved as suspicion fell in every direction, and not all relationships survived the fallout.Everything that happened from July 14 to July 18, 2025, on The Young and the RestlessMonday, July 14, on The Young and the Restless: Damian is murdered after Lily confirms their RelationshipLily went public with Damian, leaving Cane deeply upset. When Cane asked for a private conversation with Damian, tensions flared. Although Cane promised he would back off for Lily's sake, something mysterious happened next.Both men fell ill after sharing drinks, and before they could get to a physician, a gloved figure approached and stabbed Damian in the back. Cane caught him as he staggered.Phyllis entered during the chaos and saw Cane holding the dying man. The death was significant as it changed the momentum and immediately cast suspicion on Cane.Tuesday, July 15, on The Young and the Restless: Lily sees Damian's body, Cane offers Chance $500,000Cane was adamant he was innocent, claiming the knife throw indicated he was the target. Phyllis was doubtful, but she explained what she saw, which raised more questions than it answered.Chance was pulled into the mix unofficially, and Cane offered Chance $500,000 to be hired privately to investigate the incident.Amanda continued to defend Cane, despite some uncertainty, while Phyllis pushed for a detailed explanation of events. Lily stumbled across Damian's covered body, pulled back the sheet, and was confronted with her worst nightmare. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, July 16, on The Young and the Restless: Nick finds the murder weapon in his roomAs Chance began formally questioning all of the guests, tensions escalated. Amanda continued to defend Cane while also urging him to be forthcoming. Lily believed Cane had a motive and grew even more suspicious after learning that Cane knew Lily was involved with Damian shortly before the murder.In a shocking turn of events, Nick found the bloody dagger stashed away in his bathroom of his sleeper car, and accused Cane of trying to frame him. Cane dismissed Nick's claims, and Chance took the dagger while everyone began to sift through the truth.Thursday, July 17, on The Young and the Restless: Nick threatens Cane, Phyllis starts her investigationThings escalated when Nick threatened Cane, telling him to come at him face-to-face if he wanted to fight. Nick suspected he might be getting set up, and didn't mind taking it a step further. Phyllis and Sharon continued to theorize possible suspects related to Cane, not to the guests. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda didn't fully know if Cane was innocent, but was willing to defend him, albeit with caution. At the same time, Victor and Nikki pledged to protect the family, even if that included taking down into their own hands against Cane.Friday, July 18, on The Young and the Restless: Kyle cheats, Security video was deletedAs the murder investigation heated up, Kyle cheated on Summer with Audra, an indicator of how deeply trust and loyalty had eroded. And Cane discovered ultimately that vital security video was deleted just before Damian’s murder.When Chance asked who had access to the video, he was told only Carter and Amanda did. This escalated suspicion levels even more, although Cane denied any involvement in the deletion.As everything unfolded, Billy, Jack, and Diane argued about Cane’s possible motives while Nick threatened to finally reach out to the authorities himself. With multiple secrets coming to light in their separate investigation, drama continued.Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.