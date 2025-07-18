The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025

Spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from July 21 to 25, 2025, promise high-stakes confrontations, bold moves, and emotional revelations. Kyle forces Audra to make a choice, and Billy pushes Jack past his breaking point. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick’s situation grows more perilous by the minute.With Victor tightening his grip and new suspects emerging, the tension in Genoa City is off the charts. Expect a thrilling series of events as Nikki takes charge, Amanda grows suspicious, and Phyllis plays both sides.Meanwhile, Cane finds himself under fire from all directions. As relationships are tested and secrets inch closer to exposure, Genoa City braces for a week full of explosive fallout and unexpected alliances.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 21 to 25, 2025Monday, July 21, 2025: The game changes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Kyle challenges Audra, and their playful flirting turns into something serious. He wants answers, and she’ll have to decide if she’s all in or ready to walk away.At the same time, Billy makes some wild moves that push Jack to his limit, leaving Jack shocked. Phyllis, always thinking ahead, works hard to get on Cane’s good side as things heat up around them.Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Deals and dangerVictor pressures Audra to keep her end of their deal, making it clear he expects results. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick land in even more danger, proving their troubles are only getting worse. Nikki steps in to warn Cane about what he’s walking into, but since he’s not great at taking advice, he probably won’t listen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday, July 23, 2025: Truth and doubtsIn the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Kyle opens up to Nikki and tells her the truth about Victor’s secret deal with Audra, which could shake things up. Lily stands up to Phyllis, showing that she’s not backing down, and it could be the start of a bigger fight. Amanda becomes more suspicious of Cane and confronts him, leading to a tense moment that might change their relationship.Thursday, July 24, 2025: Closing inVictor and Chance start to put the pieces together and focus on a new suspect in the murder case. It is Carter who has been acting suspiciously for a while now. At the same time, Nick tries to break free from whoever’s holding him, but his plan doesn’t go as expected, and things take a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Jack has to make a tough choice about Billy’s place in the family and at Jabot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFriday, July 25, 2025: Lines crossedBy the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor takes total control of the investigation, showing once again that he won’t wait around for others to make decisions. Sally and Billy team up to help someone who’s stuck in a bad situation, most likely because of Nick’s failed escape attempt. As for Nikki, she’s had enough. Anyone who tries to mess with her now is going to regret it.From bold moves to emotional showdowns, this is set to turn everything upside down. Long-time partnerships may fall apart, and surprising new ones could form. With trust breaking down and drama heating up, everyone in Genoa City will have to decide where they stand before it’s too late.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.