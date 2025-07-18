The Young and the Restless recap (July 18, 2025): Kyle and Audra cross the line while murder mystery in Nice deepens

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 18, 2025, Kyle and Audra shared a kiss that could ruin his relationship, while Phyllis and Sharon started piecing together who might really be behind the crime.Nick got angry at Phyllis for defending Cane, who he still believed was guilty. Meanwhile, Chance and Cane discovered that part of the security footage had been deleted, raising more questions.At the retreat, things got tense. Billy pointed out Cane’s possible motive, Jack strongly disagreed, and Nick warned that he was ready to expose the truth before anyone else got hurt. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 18, 2025Kyle and Audra cross the lineAudra on The Young and the Restless showed up at Kyle’s room and found him in just a towel. She shared updates about Damian’s murder and worried about how Nate and Amy would react. Kyle tried to calm her down.When a noise scared her, Audra grabbed Kyle’s arm and said she didn’t want to be alone. He told her she could stay. Feeling safe with him, Audra leaned in, and they ended up kissing and cheating on Claire in the process.Nick confronts Phyllis and Sharon weighs inNick on The Young and the Restless got angry at Phyllis for defending Cane, who he still saw as the main suspect in Damian’s murder. Phyllis said she believed Cane was truly scared and just wanted to give him a fair chance. Sharon joined in, and they talked about who else could be the killer. They realized it might be someone from Cane’s own team, not a party guest. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA gap in the footage sparks new suspicionIn the surveillance room on The Young and the Restless, Cane showed Chance the video from around the time Damian was killed. Right before the key moment, the footage glitched and went black. Cane said he didn’t know why, but Chance thought it was deleted on purpose.Cane explained the system only backed up every 24 hours, so there was no copy yet. Only Carter and Amanda also had access. Chance grew more suspicious, but Cane insisted he was just as shocked as everyone else.Jack, Billy, and Diane learn of the murderIn the dining area, Billy told Jack and Diane about Damian’s death and suggested Cane might’ve acted out of jealousy over Lily. Jack was disgusted, especially since Billy had wanted to work with Cane. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCane then walked in and insisted he wasn’t the attacker but he was the real target. Billy blamed the Newmans, and Cane agreed, saying they’d protect Nick at any cost.Nick delivers a bold warningChance told Nick about the missing video footage, but Nick wasn’t surprised. He asked why the police still hadn’t shown up and accused Cane of stalling. When Chance asked what to do next, Nick said he might go get help himself.Later, Cane, Billy, Jack, Diane, and Nick were all in the same room. Nick warned he was done waiting and planned to expose everything before more damage was done. Tension ran high, and the mystery only got deeper.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.