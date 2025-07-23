The Young and the Restless recap (July 23, 2025): Kyle exposes Victor’s scheme while Carter raises alarms

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 23, 2025, Kyle told Victor he knew about the plan to break him and Claire up, but Victor brushed him off and focused on a bigger issue. Chance told Victor that Carter’s actions didn’t add up, and Victor feared Carter might be programmed to kill.Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon stayed locked in the attic. Sharon calmed down, and together they found old items that gave clues about Cane’s wealth and the history of the estate. They began to suspect there was more to the property than they thought.In the garden, Phyllis was caught spying on Audra and Lily. She defended Cane and Nick while pointing the finger at Audra. Inside, Amanda and Cane argued over the security footage. Neither trusted the other, and Cane still refused to let Nick and Sharon go, wanting to use them as leverage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 23, 2025Kyle confronts Victor and Nikki reactsKyle on The Young and the Restless found Victor and called him out for using Audra to ruin his relationship with Claire. He said the plan didn’t work and that he still loved Claire and planned to move in with her. Victor didn’t admit to anything and walked away to handle Nick and Sharon’s situation. Nikki, who overheard, was shocked and denied being part of the scheme.Victor and Chance investigate CarterLater on The Young and the Restless, Victor spoke to Chance about Nick and Sharon being held at the estate. Chance said Cane had no right to keep them there but doubted he would listen. They also talked about Carter. While Cane’s assistant said Carter was in bed during the incident, a groundskeeper said Carter had already been up and asked for help with an “accident.” Victor began to suspect Carter might be programmed to kill, possibly to protect Cane. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhyllis caught snoopingIn the garden on The Young and the Restless, Lily and Audra heard a noise and found Phyllis hiding nearby. Phyllis admitted she was listening but said she didn’t believe Cane or Nick could be murderers. She pointed the finger at Audra instead, saying anyone could seem guilty if the story was twisted. Lily still blamed Cane, but Phyllis asked her to think twice.Amanda and Cane clash over evidenceInside, Amanda saw Cane watching security footage and accused him of deleting it. Cane fired back, accusing her of doing the same. They argued, with neither trusting the other. Amanda finally got Cane to consider that Nick might not be guilty. Still, Cane refused to let Nick and Sharon go, wanting to use them as leverage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick and Sharon uncover secretsNick and Sharon were still trapped in the attic but grew closer as they worked together. Sharon felt better after her panic attack, and they searched the room for clues. They found old photos and papers showing the estate once belonged to a winemaking family.Nick guessed the maze outside was built over an old vineyard. They started to wonder how Cane got the property and if his wealth had a darker source. With no way out yet, they knew they had to act fast. Nick gave Sharon a wire from a Champagne bottle, and she tried to pick the lock, hoping they could escape soon.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.