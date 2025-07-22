What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (July 23, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing on July 23, 2025, promises major drama, intense confrontations, and some surprising twists. Things are heating up in Genoa City as Amanda sees Cane do something suspicious, Kyle gets ready to face off with Victor, and a fight breaks out between Lily and Phyllis.The main drama begins when Amanda finds Cane acting strangely about some security footage, leading to a tense argument. At the same time, Lily and Phyllis clash over whether Cane is guilty, and their disagreement can get out of control. Meanwhile, Kyle is fed up with Victor’s schemes and shares an important secret with Nikki. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 23, 2025Amanda catches Cane red-handedAmanda on The Young and the Restless has been unsure about Cane for a while, especially since Damian’s sudden death made him look suspicious. When she sees Cane looking at the security footage, she thinks he may be trying to delete it and quickly steps in. Amanda warns him not to mess with something that can help solve the case.Cane doesn’t take it well. He starts thinking Amanda may be hiding something too, especially since the original video is already gone. He asks if she had anything to do with it, and soon they’re both accusing each other. Their argument shows just how little trust there is between them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBackup footage mystery deepensCane on The Young and the Restless was hoping there would be a backup copy of the security footage, which is normally made after 24 hours. But now it looks like that backup may be gone too. This brings up a serious question: Did someone erase it on purpose? Cane may need to rethink what he believes and who he can trust as he tries to prove he’s innocent.Phyllis defends Cane and clashes with LilyElsewhere in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis is vocally defending Cane. When Lily refuses to believe anything other than Cane being guilty, Phyllis stands up to her. The two women get into a heated argument, with Phyllis saying Cane could never kill someone and that something about the situation doesn’t make sense. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLily isn’t convinced. She’s still hurt by Cane’s past lies and recent suspicious actions. Their fight shows how split everyone is over what happened to Damian. Even though Phyllis wants to believe Cane is innocent, she may start having doubts, especially once she hears that Sharon and Nick are now under house arrest, making things even messier.Kyle drops a bombshell on NikkiOn The Young and the Restless, Kyle has been dealing with the problems caused by his breakup with Claire, and now he’s ready to share a hard truth. He tells Nikki that Victor hired Audra to ruin his relationship with Claire. Nikki isn’t even surprised, as it sounds exactly like something Victor would do.While Nikki feels bad for Kyle, she quickly starts worrying about what Victor may do next. Kyle wants to confront Victor right away, but he knows Victor is busy trying to help Nick and Sharon with their legal issues. Still, Kyle’s warning gives Nikki a lot to think about and hints at more trouble coming for the Newman family.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.