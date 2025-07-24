The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Mystery deepens on The Young and the Restless as the presumed conspirators claim innocence in the soap's upcoming episodes. While Nick's escape plan fails miserably, Cane will need to react to the situation. Meanwhile, Victor will take a decisive stand when Nikki faces danger. Alone, Chance has less power to take control of the events.The past few weeks on The Young and the Restless saw all the central characters cooped up in Nice. While ignorant of the purpose of their isolated stay and maze games, they soon identified their host as Cane Ashby from the past. The billionaire Cane claimed to want business associations with them in Genoa City. As such, Phyllis and Billy were seen on board with him.However, the unexpected murder of Damian changed the equation within the maze. While Cane declared to have been the real target of the murderer, Lily accused Cane of the crime after she declared her love for Damian. To add to the confusion, the crime weapon was discovered in Nick's bathroom, driving Cane to suspect him.The host quickly put Nick and Sharon under house arrest. Victor planned to stand up to Cane's atrocities while Nick attempted to escape the locked room. Elsewhere, Kyle called out Audra's seduction plan. He also emphasized his win over Victor in the long-running CBS daily soap.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Young and the Restless: Peril awaits Nikki Nikki Newman has been wanting to leave the isolated hospitality and even agreed to leave with Nick. However, with Nick kept under house arrest, Nikki is left with others in the game. While Chance and Victor interrogated Carter for his questionable testimony, Nikki was left to take care of herself. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Nikki will face some threat in the coming days. While Victor will rescue his wife in the nick of time, he will blast Cane for causing harm to his guests one by one.Cane will likely realize that the situation is out of his hands. As he loses control of the game he laid out, he will also need to prepare for Victor's revenge after the latter's wife survives a risky incident.The Young and the Restless: Nick's medical care delayedOn Thursday, Nick gets hurt after his botched attempt at escaping house arrest. Since he will continue to bleed even after Sharon gets Billy and Sally to pitch in, his companions will push for an expert medical team. While Cane has been pretending a lack of cellular connectivity in his estate, he has been using his phone secretly. As such, he will need to use it to get medical care for Nick before things take a turn for the worse. The soap's spoilers suggest Nick will fight for his life at Nice.Meanwhile, with the connectivity restored, the guests will make phone calls to their loved ones in Genoa City. Kyle will connect to Claire and learn about Cole's death. The Newman family may also talk to Victoria as she fights grief.The Young and the Restless: Audra talks to NateAfter the guests are told that the phone lines are up, Audra will call Nate to inform him about Damian's murder. She will hand out as much information available so far. This will leave Nate shocked. Audra will possibly ask him to break the news to Amy. Nate will be worried about his task of informing Amy that her son will not return alive from his boss's estate.Meanwhile, Audra may pretend that her business trip is a success and her plan has worked. However, she will likely not accept her shady interaction with Kyle. With Kyle busting her seduction deal with Victor, she may be in an uncomfortable position.The Young and the Restless: Sally and Sharon disagree with Phyllis Recently, Phyllis and Billy agreed that they need to save their job opportunity and business plans by saving Cane's reputation. As such, they decided to defend their host. Phyllis also claimed for sure that Cane did not murder Damian.The upcoming episodes will find Sally worried about all the crimes in Cane's estate. She may try to convince Billy to stay away from the Cane trouble. She will ask him to give up his dream of controlling Chancellor.On the other hand, Sharon will be worried about Nick's deteriorating health condition. She may blame Cane for this injury. As such, she will be disturbed by Phyllis's defence of their host. Fed up with her rival's stance, Sharon will eventually blow up on Phyllis. Details explored The story arc playing out in Genoa City will involve Holden. Adam and Chelsea will watch Holden's moves while looking out for any new business transactions by Cane in the city.Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the commotion and drama in the upcoming episodes.