Does Andy die in The Old Guard 2? Details explored

Victoria Mahoney's The Old Guard 2 is a supernatural action film that debuted on Netflix on July 2, 2025. It is a sequel and follows the original film on Netflix from 2020. The movie is based on the comic book franchise by writer Greg Rucka. The film follows immortals Andy, Nile, Joe, Nicky, and Booker as they face an old, powerful adversary from Andy's past. Andy, now mortal, must defend herself and her team, all while trying to save the world.

Nile, the newest member of the team, realizes that she can both restore and remove immortality from any person. Towards the end of The Old Guard 2, Andy does not die as Nile uses her powers to reimpose her immortality at the cost of Booker sacrificing his powers.

How does Andy regain her immortality in The Old Guard 2?

Andy is mortal at the start of The Old Guard 2, having lost her immortality at the end of the first movie. This makes her vulnerable, which becomes the focus of her character development. Booker, one of her most loyal companions, seeks redemption for previous betrayals and sees that the team needs an immortal, powerful leader.

Throughout the film, Nile learns that she has the special power of transferring or taking immortality away from people. Booker willingly offers to relinquish his immortality so Andy can have hers back and eventually dies while fighting Discord's henchmen.

His death serves as a major emotional milestone but allows Andy to have her regeneration powers restored. Andy's immortality being brought back puts her back at the center of the team as the main protector. This subplot highlights sacrifice, legacy, and leadership as it lays the groundwork for the film's climax and potential future conflict.

How does The Old Guard 2 end?

The film ends on a cliffhanger, potentially laying the groundwork for a third film. Discord, the primary antagonist, takes Nile, Joe, Nicky, Copley, and Tuah captive in a planned attempt to steal their immortality and regain her own. For context, Discord was one of the oldest and most powerful immortals who lost her powers and set out to destroy humanity.

Having manipulated Quynh into helping her, Discord takes advantage of her bitterness towards Andy. Eventually, the two ex-lovers reconcile with Quynh and Andy teaming up to save the rest of the team under Discord's captivity. While the film delves into Discord's thirst for immortality, it doesn't answer the question of her need for world domination. This narrative could be explored in the potential sequel.

As the plot remains open-ended, the conclusion has left audiences wondering if there will be a third movie. As the movie is based on the second volume of the Greg Rucka comic, it sets up quite nicely to be followed through with the narrative of the third novel, titled The Old Guard: Tales Through Time.

Although the film ends on a cliffhanger, there has been no official confirmation of a third film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on July 2, 2025, director Mahoney shared her thoughts on a potential sequel to The Old Guard 2.

"I genuinely don't know. I don't know what's going on outside this room. So I have no idea. I hope for it, and I hope that audiences get it, and I hope everyone that goes to play on that third one has a ball and kicks ass and I'll be rooting for them. I won't be there, but I will be rooting for them. Sincerely, vigorously," she stated.

The Old Guard 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

