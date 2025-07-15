What is Apocalypse in the Tropics all about? Everything to know

Apocalypse in the Tropics is a 2024 documentary exploring the rise of evangelical Christianity’s influence on Brazilian politics. The documentary examines how faith leaders, particularly televangelist Silas Malafaia, shaped the political landscape, focusing on the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro and its broader implications for Brazil’s democracy.

Ad

Apocalypse delves into the intersection of religion and politics, questioning the boundary between democracy and theocracy. On August 29, 2024, the documentary made its out-of-competition debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The documentary was released on July 14, 2025, on Netflix and features interviews with Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Directed by Petra Costa, the film is backed by some major production companies, including Busca Vida Filmes, Peri Productions, Impact Partners, and Plan B Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis reads:

“When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In Apocalypse in the Tropics, Petra Costa investigates the increasingly powerful grip that faith leaders hold over politics in Brazil. She gains extraordinary access to the country’s top political leaders, including President Lula and former President Bolsonaro, as well as to Brazil’s most famous televangelist: a larger-than-life pastor who plays the puppet master to the far-right leader.”

Ad

Everything to know about Apocalypse in the Tropics

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Ágatha Depiné)

Apocalypse in the Tropics is a documentary that chronicles the growing influence of evangelical Christianity in Brazil and its role in Jair Bolsonaro’s rise to the presidency in 2018. Directed by Petra Costa, the film builds on her previous work, The Edge of Democracy, by focusing on the fusion of religious and political power.

Ad

The film highlights televangelist Silas Malafaia’s significant influence, portraying him as a key figure who mobilized evangelical support for Bolsonaro. Critical events covered in the documentary include Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in 2016, Bolsonaro's presidency, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentary further explores Bolsonaro's loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election. The former's supporters then stormed government buildings on January 8, 2023.

Costa examines how the country's secular democracy is being challenged by religious zeal through interviews and archival video. The makers try to present Brazil's experience as a warning to the world about the dangers of religious fundamentalism in politics.

Ad

Why is evangelical Christianity surging in Brazil?

Ad

The documentary focuses on the evangelical movement in Brazil, one of the fastest-growing religious movements in history. Evangelicals now make up over 27% of the population, up from 5.2% in 1970.

Brazilian culture and politics have changed as a result of this expansion. This change was first sparked by American influence following World War II through individuals like Billy Graham.

While evangelical leaders hold considerable political power through a conservative congressional bloc, gospel singers and telenovelas with an evangelical theme have experienced growing popularity.

Ad

Apocalypse in the Tropics alludes to global patterns, pointing out parallels with the emergence of Christian nationalism in the United States. The Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, acted as a motivator for Bolsonaro's followers.

Costa's research emphasizes how apocalyptic theologically based evangelical rhetoric portrays political conflicts as spiritual conflicts. This plays a role in shaping public opinion and legislative decisions. Brazil is a case study for democracies dealing with similar issues, as this phenomenon raises concerns about the global decline of secular governance.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apocalypse in the Tropics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More