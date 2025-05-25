"Should just ban politics off Twitch": Esfand gives his opinion after recent HasanAbi ban

Twitch streamer and OTK member Esfand "EsfandTV" recently opined that Twitch should simply prohibit politics on the platform in light of the recent ban received by political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" for "improper handling of terrorist propaganda."

As of writing, HasanAbi's account remains inaccessible, with a message stating that it is temporarily unavailable "due to a violation" of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

In a post made on X, the OTK member wrote:

"They should just ban politics off Twitch."

Esfand gives his opinion on politics on Twitch after HasanAbi's recent ban

Esfand jokes while talking about political content on Twitch (Image via @EsfandTV)

Twitch has always been a hotbed for political discussions, with political commentators such as Steven "Destiny" and HasanAbi being prominent faces of the platform for years now. Recently, the platform has also seen the rise of Twitch streamer and commentator Zack "Asmongold' as a political streamer, often giving his views on global current affairs.

However, these political discussions and sometimes, feuds, often attract controversy, such as the case of HasanAbi's recent ban. This ban was a result of Hasan discussing the manifesto of the individual involved in the recent attack on Israeli embassy staff members outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

On the other side, in a subsequent post, Esfand acknowledged the difficulty that Twitch might face in differentiating between political and non-political content if it decided to ban politics on the platform, and jokingly asked to be appointed as the "Grand Marshal":

"I’m not exactly sure where they should decide the line should be on what is vs what isn’t politics, which is why I would like to nominate myself as Grand Marshal of Twitch who will go with the “you know wtf you’re doing” method and never explain myself and ignore the people bitching about taking sides."

As revealed by HasanAbi in a post on X, Twitch has stated that the ban was due to him supposedly "sharing content related to a terrorist or violent extremist groups." He has since denounced the ban and requested changes in Twitch's policies.

