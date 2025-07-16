7 best characters from 'Superman'

The highly anticipated Superman hit theaters on July 11 and has since drawn acclaim from the critics and public alike. This latest movie by James Gunn not only brings the Man of Steel back to the big screen but is also the first feature film in the DC Universe (DCU).

Apart from delivering exciting action and compelling visuals, the movie also gives the audience some memorable and well-developed characters. Every character on screen feels meaningful and important to the story. From the protagonist to the ensemble cast, each one adds nuance.

The characters in this movie work because they feel relatable. Even the super-powered ones have human problems and emotional turmoil, making the audience care about their arc throughout the movie.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and four other memorable characters from Superman

1) Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet)

David Corenswet plays Clark Kent (Image via Warner Bros.)

David Corenswet portrays Clark Kent, aka Superman himself, and brings the character to life in a raw and authentic manner. His portrayal of the superhero captures everything that makes the Big Blue Boy Scout a fan favorite.

Clark is a kind person who always tries to do what is morally correct and does not give up when faced with challenging circumstances. This version of him feels familiar yet refreshing. Corenswet displays a hero who struggles with his identity in the world. He has a burning desire to do the right thing and help everyone. However, he realizes that he can not help everyone.

Corenswet expertly blends Clark's genuine and innate goodness and Superman's incredible god-like power. When he is protecting and saving people, viewers are convinced that he truly cares about each life. Corenswet's Clark is a reminder of what the Man of Steel stands for: truth and justice.

2) Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult)

Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor (Image via Warner Bros.)

Nicholas Hoult delivers a commendable performance as Superman's most formidable enemy. He portrays Lex Luthor as an intellectual and ruthless character who does not just wish to defeat the hero, but wants to squash everything that he represents.

What makes this version terrifying is how smart he is in his quest to defeat his arch-nemesis. Lex studies the hero's fighting technique to establish appropriate counters, and he manipulates public opinion to turn the world against the protagonist. His plans are so complicated that even Superman struggles to prevent them.

Hoult brings a certain depth to a character that could have easily been one-dimensional. His portrayal of Lex's obsession and jealousy with being the wittiest person in the room is one of the more authentic portrayals of the villain.

3) Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan)

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane (Image via Warner Bros.)

Lois Lane is the perfect match to Clark Kent, and the credit for that goes to Rachel Brosnahan for embodying the role with expertise. Lois is brave, witty, and never backs down from a fight. She pursues the truth, regardless of how threatening it may turn out to be.

This version of Lois is not a typical "damsel-in-distress" type, but she actively works to aid Clark in his fight against Lex. Her investigative skills are equally important as Superman's powers when it comes to stopping Lex.

Brosnahan and Corenswet's chemistry as Lois and Clark is palpable through the screen. They complement each other in every manner. When Clark is hopeful, Lois is pragmatic. Where she acts on impulse, he deals with care. One can argue that she is as integral to the movie as Superman is.

4) Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi)

Edi Gathegi plays Michael Holt (Image via Warner Bros.)

Edi Gathegi left a memorable impression on fans with his portrayal of Mr. Terrific. His character may not have a huge screen time, but he captures viewers' attention in every scene he is in. His brilliance and fighting chops make him a crucial ally to Superman.

The film gives Mr. Terrific some of the most intriguing action sequences. His T-spheres create engaging visual effects during the fight sequences, but it is his reflex actions that impress the viewers. He resolves conflicts that sometimes even the titular hero cannot deal with.

Gathegi brings humor and warmth to the role of Mr. Terrific. He is not just a genius. He is someone who makes an integral addition to a team. His camaraderie with the hero feels authentic and adds more emotional depth to the narrative.

5) Krypto the Super Dog

Krypto is based on Gunn's own dog, Ozu (Image via Warner Bros.)

Every Superman story needs a soft part to it, and Krypto provides it in different ways. This super-powered dog is jolly, loyal, and brave.

He brings joy to every scene he is in. One of the reasons that makes Krypto more engaging is his realistic appearance in the movie. Krypto is based on Gunn's own dog, Ozu, which lends authenticity to the character. He is no different from a real-life dog, but with the added benefit of superpowers.

Krypto's companionship with the hero depicts Clark's softer side. Even with all his challenges and responsibilities, he always makes time for his friend. Krypto's appearance also sets up the upcoming Supergirl movie, as it is revealed that he is actually Kara Zor-El's dog, whom Clark was pet-sitting.

6) Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion)

Nathan Fillion plays Guy Gardner (Image via Warner Bros.)

Nathan Fillion brings a comedic aspect to the film with his role as Guy Gardner. This Green Lantern is witty, loud, and thinks he is better than anyone else.

His overconfidence creates funny moments throughout the movie. Guy delivers comic relief, but his presence in the movie is not just as the token jester. When the situation gets tough, he proves his mettle by standing by Superman.

His Green Lantern ring makes him a strong ally despite the flaws in his personality. Fillion's acting makes Guy a likeable character even when he could have easily been the opposite.

7) Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo)

Skyler Gisondo plays Jimmy Olsen (Image via Warner Bros.)

Skyler Gisondo brings Superman's best friend back to the big screen. Jimmy Olsen is curious, courageous, and always willing to lend a hand. His bond with the hero is as crucial to the narrative as his investigative skills are to dismantling Lex's plans.

This version of Jimmy is not just a supporting role. He plays an important part in exposing Lex Luthor's malicious plans, with his journalism skills aiding the hero in ways that superpowers cannot.

Gisondo embodies Jimmy's enthusiasm commendably. The character reminds viewers why the hero needs more normal human pals to keep going. Jimmy keeps Superman grounded and close to the people he protects.

Superman triumphs because of its extraordinary characters. Each individual brings something eccentric to the narrative, keeping viewers invested in the outcome.

