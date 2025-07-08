“This has been a problem” — Ben Shapiro reacts to David Corenswet saying “truth, justice, and all that good stuff” instead of “the American Way”

David Corenswet, the new Man of Steel, recently, in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, opened up about the criticism the new movie is receiving ahead of its release. According to Comic Book News, the 32-year-old American actor talked about whether he is allegedly avoiding the use of “The American Way” while talking about the superhero’s values.

Discussing the trailer scene with Lois Lane, which reportedly received criticism due to his seemingly yelling act, the Superman actor David Corenswet said in the CBS Sunday Morning interview:

“And so that scene, I think, is the crux of that character that we see. And the reality is that when he doesn’t have to be Superman, when he doesn’t have to be this calm, reassuring presence to the public, when he doesn’t have to symbolize safety and security and truth and justice and all those good things, he still feels those values.”

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, American commentator Ben Shapiro shared his view on YouTube after David Corenswet refused to say “the American way.” As per the media host, the 32-year-old actor only noted Superman’s values are “truth, justice, and all that good stuff”.

“The reality that Hollywood is so far to the left that they cannot take a core piece of Americana and just say it's about America. This has been a problem since basically after the original Christopher Reeve series. Every single iteration of Superman that's been made since then has avoided truth, justice, and the American way because they just refuse to acknowledge the American way is good, that the American way is, in fact, unique,” Ben Shapiro said.

The American conservative political commentator, in his YouTube video, claimed that the leftist worldview is astonishingly anti-American and portrays America as “uniquely bad.”

Shapiro also noted that the attempt to separate David Corenswet's Superman from the country demonstrates how much dislike America receives.

Ben Shapiro calls James Gunn “insane” for sabotaging the pitch of his Superman film starring David Corenswet

YouTube personality Ben Shapiro on July 8, 2025, shared a video dismantling James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot. Admitting that he has been a little sceptical of the film, the commentator opined that the director was cut for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and not Superman.

Shapiro noted that the upcoming DC film is political. In the video, he also discussed how James Gunn did an interview with The Times and talked about the themes in Superman. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the CEO of DC Studios explained:

“I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something that we have lost.”

Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro discussed that Gunn duly acknowledged that his upcoming movie may be interpreted differently across political groups. However, in his video, Ben notes the filmmaker said he doesn't care if anyone takes offense.

“Yes, it's about politics, but on another level, it's about morality,” said James Gunn as per Ben Shapiro.

Responding to this comment, the political commentator claimed:

“I do not understand the necessity for all of these Hollywood folks to undercut the pitch of their own film before it even comes out. It's insane. It's totally insane.”

Starring David Corenswet, James Gunn’s DC film Superman centers on a younger Clark Kent. Set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025, the film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

