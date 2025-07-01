“Am I too old for Harry this time?” – Nicholas Hoult discusses if he wishes to work in HBO’s Harry Potter series

Nicholas Hoult recently addressed the possibility of joining the upcoming Harry Potter television series that is currently in development at HBO. The Renfield actor was asked during a June 30, 2025, appearance on the Today Show if he had any interest in being a part of the reboot. The Harry Potter series, which aims to retell J.K. Rowling’s original books across multiple seasons, has drawn attention for its casting and creative changes.

When asked by host Craig Melvin if he would consider joining the project, Nicholas Hoult replied,

“I don’t know,” adding, “I love Mark [Mylod] as a director and I love those stories. I think I’m a little bit too old to play Harry now, though.”

Hoult noted that he had worked with Mylod before on The Menu (2022). The actor joked,

“Am I too old for Harry this time?”

HBO has already announced key cast members and has not confirmed any formal talks with Nicholas Hoult.

Nicholas Hoult reflects on his connection with Harry Potter

Nicholas Hoult speaks at MegaCon Orlando 2025 at Orange County Convention Center on February 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

In a November 2024 appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Nicholas Hoult recalled receiving several callbacks for the original Harry Potter film series. When asked about potentially joining the new HBO adaptation, he humorously suggested he was still ready to play Harry himself, the 11-year-old protagonist introduced in the first book.

"I think I can probably play 11 still. I just walk in with some glasses and a scar on my head and be like, 'Hey what's up?' I'm ready," Hoult joked.

He added, "I'm ready to play Harry Potter. I'm just waiting for the phone to ring."

Craig Melvin brought up Nicholas Hoult’s upcoming role as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman film and pointed out how Hoult had secured that part by messaging the director through Instagram. Melvin suggested he could try something similar with Harry Potter director Mark Mylod. Hoult responded with a laugh, saying,

“I even have [Mylod’s] phone number now, so I can just text him and be like, ‘Dude, what’s up?’”

However, he didn’t confirm whether he had reached out. The new Harry Potter series was announced by HBO in April 2023. It will be a Max Original and will cover all seven books, with each season dedicated to one. J.K. Rowling is involved as an executive producer, and Warner Bros. Television is overseeing the production.

Everything we know about the Harry Potter series

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will portray Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. (Image via HBO)

Nicholas Hoult has not confirmed any involvement in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. His comments have prompted interest, though there is no confirmation of casting discussions.

HBO announced in April 2023 that the new series would adapt all seven of J.K. Rowling’s novels, with one season dedicated to each book. The series is being developed by Warner Bros. Television and is scheduled to premiere in 2026 on HBO and Max. Rowling is serving as executive producer and confirmed via X in June 2025 that she has read the first two episodes and called them

“SO, SO, SO GOOD.”

She also clarified that she has worked closely with the writers but will not have writing credits herself.

The main trio will be played by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley). Other confirmed cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, Katherine Parkinson plays Molly Weasley and Daniel Rigby will portray Vernon Dursley. Lucius Malfoy, played by Johnny Flynn, and Cornelius Fudge, portrayed by Bertie Carvel, are set to appear in season 1 despite being introduced later in the original books. Their early inclusion is expected to help build narrative and political context from the beginning of the series. These changes are intended to enhance worldbuilding while staying consistent with the broader storyline.

While Nicholas Hoult has not been confirmed for any role in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, his playful comments and long-standing interest in the franchise have kept him in the conversation. As production moves forward with a new cast and fresh direction, it remains to be seen if Hoult will find a place in the Wizarding World, whether through a familiar character or an entirely new one.

