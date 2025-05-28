Harry Potter HBO series: Full list of cast and characters explored

Harry Potter is coming to HBO as a new TV series, and so far, most of the franchise's main characters have been cast. HBO has shared multiple casting announcements over the years, and on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, the show announced that it has found its famous trio, aka the roles played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the movies.

HBO issued an open casting call for the three main characters, and after "tens of thousands of children" who auditioned, three have finally been chosen. Dominic McLaughlin will play the titular role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton joins as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

For now, these are the confirmed cast of HBO's Harry Potter series and the characters they are going to play.

Main cast and characters in HBO's Harry Potter series

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter (Image via Warner Bros.)

Originally played by Daniel Radcliffe in the movies, Dominic McLaughlin will star as "The Boy Who Lived," aka the new Harry Potter, in the anticipated HBO series. He's a fresh face in the industry, but not for long, with the confirmed seven-season run of the series.

The young actor's only other acting credit is the upcoming Sky original family comedy movie Grow, where he stars as Oliver Gregory alongside Nick Frost, who will also be in the HBO series as Hagrid.

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley (Image via Warner Bros.)

Another new face to join the cast from the open casting call of the series is Alastair Stout, who will be playing the red-haired wizard previously portrayed by Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley. He will be the best friend of McLaughlin's Harry at Hogwarts.

With no prior acting credit to his name, the Harry Potter TV series will be his first stint in the acting world.

Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger (Image via @arabellastantonofficial/Instagram)

Taking over from Emma Watson, Arabella Stanton will be the next Hermione Granger in the HBO series Harry Potter. She's a close friend to Harry and Ron at Hogwarts and is largely considered one of the smartest students there.

While McLaughlin and Stout are mostly new in the acting world, Stanton has been acting since 2023. She is best known for starring as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in the West End in London from 2023 to 2024. She was also the narrator in Andrew Lloyd Webber's play, Starlight Express.

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

John Lithgow plays Albus Dumbledore (Image via Prime Video)

John Lithgow inherits the role of Albus Dumbledore, the Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which was played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the movies. He's a powerful wizard, the oldest/most senior professor at Hogwarts, who became a mentor for Harry.

The American actor's filmography includes award-winning features. He won Emmys for his roles in The Crown, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Dexter, where he played the Trinity Killer, and was nominated for an Oscar twice: Terms of Endearment and The World According to Garp. Most recently, he was in the Oscar-nominated Conclave and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Nick Frost plays Rubeus Hagrid (Image via Hulu)

Half-giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost in HBO's Harry Potter, taking over from the late Robbie Coltrane. He's famous for being slightly clumsy, his voluminous beard, and for being Harry's friend throughout his time at Hogwarts.

Frost has an extensive filmography, with the sitcom Spaced being one of his earliest acting projects. He was in Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter's War, and more recently, he joined the cast of Why Women Kill, Black Cab, and Skeleton Crew.

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape (Image via Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The Outrun star Paapa Essiedu is the new Severus Snape, a potions professor and the head of the Slytherin House, formerly played by Alan Rickman. He's one of Harry and his friends' earliest foes. Snape is a mysterious and dangerous character who Harry and the other professors later suspect has ties to Voldemort.

Essiedu was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a BAFTA for playing Kwame in the HBO psychological drama I May Destroy You. His other notable works include The Lazarus Project, Men, King Lear, The Outrun, and Gangs of London.

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Janet McTeer plays Minerva McGonagall (Image via Max)

English actress Janet McTeer joins the HBO Harry Potter TV series as the new Minerva McGonagall. Previously played by Maggie Smith, McGonagall is the head of Gryffindor House at Hogwarts. She's also one of the earliest allies of Harry and his friends.

McTeer was nominated for an Oscar twice, for Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs. She can be seen in the TV shows The Honorable Woman, Sorry for Your Loss, Ozark, Kaos, and MobLand. She recently starred alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Paul Whitehouse plays Argus Filch (Image via Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse is the new Argus Filch in the Harry Potter TV series, taking over from David Bradley. He has no magic powers and works as a caretaker at Hogwarts, who likes sniffing out misbehaving students.

Whitehouse has five BAFTA awards under his name, and he's best known for the comedy programs The Fast Show and Ruddy Hell! It's Harry and Paul. His other acting credits include Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, Bellamy's People, Mortdecai, King of Thieves, and The Change.

Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Luke Thallon plays Quirinus Quirrell (Image via WhatsOnStage/YouTube)

Previously played by Ian Hart, Luke Thallon will be the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts, Quirinus Quirrell. He's best known for the turban he wears, his lack of confidence, and his distinctive stutter.

Thallon is a new face on the big screen, but he has extensive acting experience onstage. He starred in Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt in 2020, which won him a Clarence Derwent Award. He was also in a number of other theater productions, including the 2024 play Patriots by Peter Morgan and the 2025 production of Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

More casting news is expected as HBO chooses the actors to play the rest of the characters in the series, including Lord Voldemort, Draco Malfoy, Sirius Black, and more. There is no official release date yet, but HBO's Harry Potter series is expected to be on air sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

