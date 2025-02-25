Is John Lithgow British? Actor confirms Dumbledore casting in HBO's Harry Potter series

John Lithgow is slated to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV series. The famed headmaster of Hogwarts has previously been played by either an Irish actor, like Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter movies, or a British actor, like Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts. With Lithgow's casting, it makes him the first American to step into the shoes of the iconic character.

While it had only been rumors before, John Lithgow confirmed his casting for the Harry Potter TV series during an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley on Tuesday, February 25, 2024, while promoting his new horror mystery The Rule of Jenny Pen. He said:

"I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

The New York native revealed that he got the offer via a phone call while he was at the Sundance Film Festival for another movie, which "came as a total surprise" for him. He added that accepting the role was "not an easy decision" because, at his age, he said that the role would define him for the last chapter of his life.

Professor Albus Dumbledore wouldn't be the first time John Lithgow has played a British character in a project. Among the famous British roles he has played before is Winston Churchill on The Crown, for which he won an Emmy, and Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's play, Giant, in London.

John Lithgow's Dumbledore casting for HBO's Harry Potter series comes after reports that Mark Rylance could play it

Following the success of the movie adaptation of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter book series, the anticipation for a small screen adaptation has been palpable. However, the casting for the upcoming HBO TV show has remained a mystery. That said, before John Lithgow confirmed that he would be playing Professor Dumbledore in the show, the series eyed English actor Mark Rylance for the role.

In November 2024, Variety shared an "exclusive" report that Rylance was on top of the casting wishlist to play the headmaster of Hogwarts. Although the actor had not confirmed the rumors at the time, HBO shared a statement to the outlet, saying:

"We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

However, by February 12, 2025, Deadline reported that John Lithgow was being eyed to play Dumbledore along with rumors that he was in final negotiations with HBO. But, HBO refused to comment at the time.

According to Jeff Sneider's The InSneider, Mark Rylance reportedly turned down the role of the Hogwarts headmaster for the HBO show due to the passing of his wife, Claire van Kampen. The English musical director, composer, and pianist died of cancer at age 71 in January 2025.

So far, there is still no confirmed cast for HBO's Harry Potter series. Filming for the show is expected to start mid-summer 2025 with an anticipated 2026 debut on Max.

