Daniel Radcliffe gives disappointing cast update on Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the movies, recently shared his thoughts about joining the new Harry Potter TV series. In a special talk with E! News at the Drama League Awards on May 17, Radcliffe mentioned that it's not very likely he will be part of the new TV show, which is expected to be released on Max in 2026.

The actor, delving into the producers' intentions, said that a strategic decision was made to keep the original films and the new series distinct from each other.

"I don't think so," Radcliffe said, adding, "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

The creators behind this new show want it to be fresh and different from the Harry Potter movies that fans everywhere adored. Daniel Radcliffe gets that the producers don't want the new show to be just a copy of the originals.

Daniel Radcliffe shares thoughts on the new Harry Potter series

Radcliffe elaborated on his feelings about this separation between the original films and the new series.

"It's for the best," he explained during the interview, signifying his support for the producers' fresh approach.

But Radcliffe thinks this is a good thing because he doesn't really want to wear his Harry Potter costume again.

"I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else," he said in his interview with E! that was aired on May 20 at 11 p.m.

Still, there seems to be a tiny chance he'd consider it because Radcliffe didn't give a clear yes or no to the idea of returning if the Max production team asked him.

"I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals," he said.

Daniel Radcliffe’s new ventures and Harry Potter series updates

Daniel Radcliffe Talks About His Part in the Magic World (Image via IG/@daniel9340)

Fans are excited for the TV series to come out, and Radcliffe's comments give us a good hint about whether the old movie actors will be in it. Not having the original actors might make some fans sad, but it also means the show can introduce new people and stories that take the Harry Potter world in different ways.

At the same time, Daniel Radcliffe is spending time on other parts of his work and life. He’s been doing a lot in theater and even got a Tony Award nomination for his acting in the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Also, Radcliffe has become a parent recently, an experience he finds both very tiring and extremely rewarding.

"It's the best... I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much," he told E! News.

Daniel Radcliffe's latest words about the Harry Potter TV series give us a good idea of what to expect. It looks like the TV show will be doing its own thing, different from the movies that many of us love. Some HP fans might not be happy with this news, but the new TV series is set to offer fresh ways of looking at J.K. Rowling’s famous magical world.