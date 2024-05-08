Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Boston- Dates, tickets, prices, and more

The U.S. tour of Harry Potter: The Exhibition has been announced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Imagine Exhibitions, and Eventim Live and it is making its Boston debut this fall.

This exciting news for all Potterheads has mesmerized over two million fans worldwide and tickets for the exhibition are eagerly awaited. This is rumored to be the most comprehensive exhibition ever presented, complete with an interactive experience inviting fans worldwide to explore over 20 galleries of authentic props and costumes and also take part in games, fun challenges, and interactive activities, which are curated to present the feel of the Harry Potter universe.

When is Harry Potter: The Exhibition happening? How to get tickets?

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is making its Boston debut at CambridgeSide on September 13, 2024, as part of its upcoming United States tour. Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale formally from this Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Fans can also join the waitlist to have access to a presale, starting this Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Those opting to join the waitlist will also receive a commemorative Harry Potter: The Exhibition tote bag. Tickets for the exhibition are priced at $25 for adults and $19 for children and they can be purchased here.

What is the Harry Potter: The Exhibition?

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is an exclusive event that celebrates the iconic Harry Potter extended universe. It features moments and characters from the Harry Potter franchise as well as Fantastic Beasts. Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions has commented on this, saying:

“Boston is rich with culture and history, making this a perfect stop for Harry Potter: The Exhibition on our US tour. I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this beloved exhibition with the fans and families of the Boston area later this fall.”

Guests can experience getting lost in the intricately crafted Harry Potter environment that honors a few of the iconic events and moments from the stories that fans have loved for more than two decades.

What are the exhibition highlights?

One of the main highlights is the first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault. In the Hogwarts Castle Gallery, an immersive multimedia experience will be showcased with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map. Here, guests will see their names appear on the map, prompting them to complete their exhibition tour.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that will allow visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture, and the Hogwarts House Gallery will provide guests with the opportunity to experience personalized moments with the Hogwarts House that the guests select during their pre-registration. The iconic Sorting Hat and the various house crests designed meticulously on stained glass windows will also be present there.

In the Hogwarts Classrooms guests can explore the iconic props, creatures, and costumes, and interact with magical lessons and games in the virtual mode. They will also have the opportunity to brew potions, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Greenhouse, and use their digital wand in Defense Against the Dark Arts. Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest will allow guests to explore creatures like centaurs and Acromantula.

At the end of the tour, an exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop, like apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer.

The Harry Potter: The Exhibition made its world premiere in Philadelphia in February 2022 and since then has opened in several places around the world like New York City, USA, and Macao, China. It will open in Munich, Germany in May and in São Paulo, Brazil this August.

