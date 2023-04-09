5 magical Harry Potter creatures: Names and origins explored

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of wondrous and magical creatures. From the majestic Hippogriffs to the mischievous Nifflers, each one is unique and fascinating. These creatures are an integral part of the wizarding universe, and have captured the imaginations of fans all over the world.

While some of these magical creatures are familiar, others are entirely original inventions that have gained considerable popularity over the years. JK Rowling, the author of the series, has admittedly drawn inspiration from a wide range of mythologies and folklore traditions when creating her magical world.

Apart from adding depth and complexity to the already intricate narrative of the Harry Potter franchise, these fascinating creatures are also often essential to the plot of the story, serving as allies or obstacles for the protagonist and his companions throughout their adventures in the wizarding world.

However, what makes them even more remarkable is how Rowling often uses them as powerful metaphors and symbols of love, death, grief, and other human emotions.

Thestrals and 4 other fantastic beasts from Harry Potter and where JK Rowling found them

1) Hippogriffs

Buckbeak the hippogriff (Image via Twitter/@HarryPotterFilm)

Hippogriffs are magical creatures that have the body of a horse and the wings and head of an eagle. In the world of Harry Potter, they are described as proud creatures that are easily offended and can be dangerous if provoked.

Hippogriffs are first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, when Hagrid teaches his Care of Magical Creatures class how to properly approach and interact with them.

However, Draco Malfoy insults the hippogriff Buckbeak and is attacked, which leads to a tense legal battle over whether Buckbeak should be sentenced to death or not.

The origin of hippogriffs in Harry Potter is likely influenced by ancient Greek mythology, specifically the myth of Pegasus, a winged horse, and the Griffin, a creature with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle. In fact, the word hippogriff is derived from the Ancient Greek hippos, meaning horse, and the Italian grifo, meaning griffin.

Rowling told Stephen Fry in an interview for BBC Radio 4:

“…I've had to explain frequently that I didn't actually invent hippogriffs. Although a hippogriff is quite obscure, I went looking, because when I do use a creature that I know is a mythological entity, I like to find out as much as I can about it. I might not use it, but to make it as consistent as I feel is good for my plot. There's very little on hippogriffs.”

2) Thestrals

#HarryPotter Did you know Thestrals, the winged horses that can only be seen by those who have witnessed death, are not inherently dark creatures? In fact, they are gentle, and are often used to pull the carriages that transport Hogwarts students. Did you know Thestrals, the winged horses that can only be seen by those who have witnessed death, are not inherently dark creatures? In fact, they are gentle, and are often used to pull the carriages that transport Hogwarts students.#HarryPotter https://t.co/R7RLXCD50O

Thestrals are skeletal, winged horses with black, leathery skin and glowing, white eyes. Thestrals are often considered to be omens of death despite being harmless to wizards and are known for being able to fly incredibly fast and silently.

In the Harry Potter series, these creatures are first introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, when Harry sees them for the first time after witnessing Cedric Diggory's death the previous year.

It is explained that thestrals can only be seen by those who have witnessed and understood death, which is why Harry and some of his classmates are finally able to see them.

The origins of thestrals in Harry Potter are not explicitly stated, but it is suggested that Rowling may have taken inspiration from other mythical flying horses like Pegasus from Greek mythology. She has also stated that thestrals were inspired by her own personal experiences with death and grief.

Rowling seems to have created the name from the archaic English word thester, meaning dark or gloomy, and the suffix- al, meaning of or pertaining to, which ultimately gives the meaning of pertaining to the dark and gloomy.

3) Basilisk

The basilisk in the Chamber of Secrets (Image via Warner Bros.)

Basilisks are giant, serpent-like creatures that can kill with a single glance. According to legend, basilisks were born from the eggs of a toad that had been incubated by a serpent. They are often associated with dark magic and are considered one of the most dangerous creatures in the wizarding world.

The basilisk is introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when it is revealed to be the creature that has been terrorizing Hogwarts. It is described as being up to 60 feet long and having poisonous fangs and glowing red eyes.

In the series, the basilisk is controlled by the villainous Tom Riddle (also known as Lord Voldemort) and is used as a weapon to target those who oppose him.

The origins of the Basilisk in Harry Potter are likely influenced by medieval European folklore, which includes stories of giant serpents and other monstrous creatures. The basilisk is also mentioned in ancient Greek and Roman mythology, where it is often described as a deadly serpent with the power to kill with a single glance.

The word originates from the Greek basiliskos which means little king. In European legends, the basilisk was a legendary reptile considered to be the king of serpents. However, unlike its Harry Potter counterpart, it was a small but venomous snake, not more than twelve inches in length.

4) Dementors

Dementors at Hogwarts (Image via Wizarding World) Centaurs of Harry Potter (Image via Twitter/@wizardingworld)

Perhaps the darkest and most dangerous of all the creatures in the wizarding world, dementors are the soulless guardians of the wizard prison, Azkaban. They are dark, hooded figures with no visible face, and are described as being the embodiment of despair and fear.

In the Harry Potter series, dementors guard Azkaban, where they feed on the happy memories and emotions of their prisoners, leaving them feeling cold, empty, and hopeless.

Harry first encounters dementors in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban when they arrive at Hogwarts to protect the students from Sirius Black. When their presence reminds Harry of his parents' murder, he asks Remus Lupin for assistance, and thus acquires the Patronus Charm which is the only known way to thwart them.

The origins of dementors in Harry Potter are not explicitly stated, but they are often seen as a metaphor for depression and the loss of hope. JK Rowling has spoken about her own struggles with depression and has often said that the idea of dementors was inspired by her own experiences.

Dementors also serve as a symbol of the dangers of power and corruption. When they are used by those in power for their own purposes, they become tools of oppression and can cause harm to those they are meant to protect.

5) Centaurs

Centaurs in Harry Potter (Image via Warner Bros.)

Myths and legends from around the world describe centaurs as half-human, half-horse creatures with great wisdom and strength. They are also described as being naturally talented in archery, healing magic, divination, and astronomy.

In the Harry Potter series, centaurs live in the Forbidden Forest surrounding Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Centaurs are introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, where Harry encounters a group of them in the Forbidden Forest.

They are generally reclusive and prefer to keep to themselves, but they occasionally interact with humans, often to share their wisdom or to warn them of impending danger. Notable centaurs mentioned in the series include Bane, Firenze, and Ronan.

In Greek and Roman mythology, centaurs were often portrayed as wild and untamed creatures. However, in the Harry Potter series, centaurs are portrayed as wise and noble beings who value freedom and respect for nature.

Centaurs in the series also serve as a metaphor for the importance of balance and harmony in the world. They are deeply connected to nature and the stars, and their insights into the natural world often provide guidance to the human characters.

However, their fierce independence also represents the danger of disrupting the natural balance and serve as a symbol of the importance of respecting different cultures and ways of life.

JK Rowling’s magical creatures represent a unique aspect of the wizarding world, adding depth to the already rich lore of the universe. The fascinating world of these magical creatures provides endless opportunities for exploration and adds to the overall enchanting nature of the series.

