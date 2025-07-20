What happened to Kate Albrecht? YouTuber couple Mr Kate opens up about health scare following the birth of their second baby

Writer and actress Kate Albrecht, who runs the family YouTube channel Mr Kate with her husband, Joey Zehr, went into a medical coma two weeks after birthing their second baby. The couple shared their ordeal in a People magazine interview published on July 18.Kate welcomed Mars naturally through water birth in their Hawaii residence on May 22. The process was not hindered, and the couple was elated after meeting their daughter.The Mr Kate duo had a joyful few days following her birth. Kate only had to get some stitches from the hospital to treat her perineal tears. Doctors also assured her that everything looked good after conducting a general medical examination.However, Kate suffered severe headaches, fatigue, and soreness in the following days, which left her bedridden. The OB-GYN she consulted told her it was only the &quot;healing process.&quot; She also told Kate the headaches were caused by migraine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNearly two weeks after birthing Mars, Kate's condition suddenly worsened. She tripped inside the house after feeling light-headed. A family friend present at the time helped her to her bed, which was the last thing Kate remembered before falling unconscious. Joey described the state he found Kate in when he arrived at the house:&quot;Kate's lying in bed with blood coming out of her mouth and clearly unconscious.&quot;Joey asked their friend to fetch a medic from a filming set outside their house, and also called 911. He said Kate began having seizures after that.Once the medic and emergency responders examined Kate, alongside learning of her medical history, they figured she might have eclampsia. It's a medical condition where women experience seizures during or after their pregnancy.Kate Albrecht suffered another seizure while she was being taken to the hospital. She was intubated once there. Joey Zehr recalled:&quot;At that point, she was then in a medical coma.&quot;Regardless, Kate's CT scan reports cleared that there had been no brain bleeds due to the seizure. She was later transferred to the ICU. The doctors advised Joey to assure Kate, if she regains her consciousness at some point, that their children were okay, to prevent her from spiraling.Doctors also discovered a lump of blood in one of her veins in the kidney, which caused her back pain. Regardless, Kate began recovering the following day. She eventually went back home on June 9. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMr Kate, YouTuber mom, always wanted to experience giving birth naturallyMr Kate's Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr's son Moon, who is now 6, was born through caesarean section in 2019. Referring to their decision to go for a C-section with Moon, Kate told People she has always believed home birth was a &quot;magical&quot; experience.However, with Moon, they were going to be parents for the first time, and thus, they deemed the hospital a safer and more comfortable option.The Mr Kate YouTuber mom announced her second pregnancy in December 2024, when she was 41. She told People in their recent interview that she wanted to give birth to her second baby naturally, as it could be her only and last chance of doing so. &quot;This is my second kid, my last pregnancy. Let me challenge myself and go for this,&quot; Kate had told herself at the time.Kate Albrecht consulted both a midwife and an OB-GYN during her second pregnancy. Joey told the outlet they had prepared for the option to transfer her to a hospital in case anything went wrong with the home birth.The Mr Kate YouTuber and mother of two said she had prepared herself &quot;physically and mentally and spiritually&quot; for the process and called it a &quot;mind-over-matter experience&quot;.The Mr Kate YouTuber said her newborn daughter was &quot;thriving&quot; now. Kate assured she was also recovering from the health scare and making progress every day.