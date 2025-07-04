How many kids does Madison LeCroy have? Southern Charm star welcomes first baby with husband Brett Randle

Southern Charm fame Madison LeCroy recently welcomed her first child, a girl, with her husband, Brett Randle, on June 29, 2025, and broke the news via an Amazon livestream on July 3, 2025.

Madison's newborn daughter, Teddi, is her second child. She shares 12-year-old Hudson with her ex-husband Josh Hughes. Madison announced her second pregnancy via an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue in February 2025.

Talking to US Weekly in an exclusive interview dated July 3, 2025, the reality TV personality mentioned that she was in labor for 48 hours because her water broke at home. Madison LeCroy added that Teddi was delivered at 34 weeks via C-section, recalling that the start to her labor and delivery began at 2:30 a.m. after celebrating her mother's birthday at a concert.

She mentioned that her husband, Randle, was working in California at the time. Madison also recalled the "funny" instance of her and her mother trying to pick out what they were going to wear to the hospital.

Stating that she was only one centimeter dilated when she made it to the hospital, Madison said that the doctors tried to delay the delivery, following which she had to wait another day to get the C-section done. This gave her husband, Brett Randle, the opportunity to be by her side at the time.

“She’s a little. She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper. [Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all.’” Madison told the publication

Why did Madison LeCroy hit pause on family planning after marrying Brett Randle? Details explored amid news of second baby's arrival

After her separation from her ex-husband, Josh Hughes, in 2015, Madison LeCroy dated and got engaged to firefighter Brett Randle in 2021, followed by a wedding in Mexico in 2022.

Two years after their marriage, Madison opened up about her husband's health struggles on a December 12, 2024, episode of Southern Charm. She revealed that Randle was diagnosed with thyroid cancer around their first wedding anniversary and that he had undergone surgery for the same.

Madison LeCroy discussed that she had told her son, Hudson, about his stepfather being sick without going into detail about the impact of cancer on one's health. The reality TV show star added that she tried not to let Hudson see her get emotional as she wanted to be strong for her family.

Revealing how Randle's health condition had caused them to hit pause on starting a family, the Southern Charm star said:

"Some days I just want to, like, scream. It can be anything that triggers me, whether that be someone saying, 'When are you having a child?' I mean, we were just kind of starting to plan. But that's on pause for now."

According to Baby Names' July 3, 2025, report, Madison LeCroy named her newborn daughter Teddi after her late father Ted LeCroy, who passed away in December 2023.

She had declared her intention of naming her daughter after her father in February 2024, stating that she wanted to preserve his name following his recent passing.

