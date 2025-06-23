What happened to T-Rex? Fans concerned as rapper collapses on stage mid-rap battle

Rapper T-Rex, whose real name is Randy Sullivan, recently collapsed on stage at a mid-rap showdown. On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the musician battled Geechi Gotti at Ultimate Rap League (URL)'s NOME XV event in New York City.

Ad

Videos from the evening, circulating on social media and shared by X user @DailyLoud, showed T-Rex suddenly falling down mid-performance while delivering a bar. He could be seen visibly suffering a seizure. Those on stage look shocked before rushing to help the rapper.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a seizure is a surge of abnormal electrical activity in the brain that can cause temporary loss of consciousness and uncontrollable movements (convulsions).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to respond. Many expressed concern, hoping for a speedy recovery.

"Damn… Prayers up for this brother," one wrote.

"Jeez that’s scary, hope he’s alright," another added.

"Thats sad, for a moment i think they thought it was part of the performance," one fan commented.

Others criticized videos showing T-Rex at a vulnerable moment being circulated online.

Ad

"Smh...we live in a time where our lowest and most helpless moments are recorded and displayed for conversation. Hope bro is ok in the short and long term. I hope his family and friends who see this don't crash out too much and prayers to them all," another pointed out.

"Maybe we shouldn’t be sharing this video," a fan noted.

Ad

"Rex is Good yall!" — T-Rex's cousin Murda Mooks shares an update about his health

T-Rex was born in Harlem, New York, in August 1986. He rose to fame in the late 1990s, competing in rap battles across. According to Famous Birthdays, the musician lost his father when he was young. Meanwhile, his mother is a native of Ghana.

Ad

Notably, Rex is the cousin of Murda Mook (real name John Ancrum). On Sunday evening, Mook shared a health update on X, writing:

"Rex is Good yall! Thank everyone."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, he did not elaborate on the details of T-Rex's collapse.

T-Rex was one of the first faces of the SMACK (Street Music, Arts, Culture & Knowledge) DVD series. The CDs featured in-depth interviews and details of up-and-coming rappers as well as a cappella rap battles (these were often filmed on the streets).

Per Famous Birthdays, Sullivan (Rex) is an active member of Dot Mobb alongside Mook, Tay Roc, Daylyt, Louie the 13th, Sho Dot, and others. He has faced off against notable musicians like Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, and Math Hoffa. His most famous showdown was against Yung Ill in 2012. Hosted by the YouTube channel Rap Battle America.

Ad

Ad

According to Verse Tracker (a website that catalogues battle rap music), T-Rex boasts 46 career battles (catalogued on the site) with over 40 million views. Notably, each of the videos garners an average of 875,877 views. Per Genius, he has at least 65 face-offs to his name.

Rex has not publicly addressed his recent health emergency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More