7 funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters celebrates the power of music in healing open wounds and unifying the world. It follows the story of a superstar K-pop band called Huntr/x, whose members are singers by profession and demon hunters after hours. Their battle against the Demon King Gwi-Ma takes a comical turn when he launches his biggest attack yet: A demon boy band called the Saja Boys.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the musical animation traverses through multiple genres, from romance to action. But what stands out is its ability to undercut the tension with humor. Whether it is the friendly banter between Rumi, Mira, and Zoey; Jinu and the demons doing undecidedly non-demon things; or the otherworldly animals making a cameo, the film has no dearth of funny scenes.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer, and the list is in no particular order. Spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters ahead.

The bird and the tiger, leather outfit fails, and other funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters

1) Jinu's six-eyed bird wearing a hat

The bird stole the tiger's hat (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

The two animals – a blue tiger and a patterned magpie – are introduced in the demon realm and assumed to be one of the bad guys. They also look spooky, with the tiger's big eyes and predatory teeth, and the bird's intense stare. However, the two became quick fan-favorites for their airheadedness and awkward humor.

When Rumi and Jinu hang out, she finally asks the question:

"Why is the bird wearing a tiny hat?"

Jinu (Ahn Hyo-Seop) sheepishly responds that he made the tiny hat for the tiger, but the bird keeps stealing it. The scene is vividly imaginative and wholesome in its humor. How comical would the tiny hat be on the tiger's head? Why does the magpie keep stealing it? The questions make it one of the funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters.

2) Leather outfits fail on a game show

The girls are embarrassed on stage (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

Rumi (Arden Cho), Zoey (Yoo Ji-young), and Mira (May Hong) decide to take the Saja Boys down and prepare to ambush them when they're on a game show. But the boy band is one step ahead, and Jinu introduces the girls to the crowd. This deer-in-the-headlights moment is already funny, but what follows after sells it.

The crowd goes wild, the spotlight is on the girls, and three vibrant slides with a ball pit appear. But there's one problem: Their outfits are made of leather, and that is the worst way to go down a slide. The cheering crowd slowly turns awkward as the silence is underscored by sounds of squeaking leather on plastic. Then, Zoey delivers the punchline in this KPop Demon Hunters scene:

"The leather has betrayed us!"

3) Zoey can't stop dancing to Soda Pop by the Saja Boys

Zoey is enamored by the new song (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the funniest running gags in KPop Demon Hunters is Zoey struggling with her job as a demon hunter because she finds the Saja Boys attractive and their songs catchy. When they show their demon markings during the Soda Pop performance, Rumi and Mira are quick to understand their true identity, while Zoey believes they are magicians.

Her denial is used as a humorous coping mechanism throughout the movie. She enthusiastically bobs her shoulders to Soda Pop's hook step even when the demons hypnotize Huntr/x's fans, because she can't stop herself. Furthermore, when the trio tries to write a diss track, she loses track of her anger, quickly mesmerized by Saja Boys member Mystery's allure.

Her enthusiasm juxtaposed with her lethal duality as a hunter makes this one of the funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters.

4) The Saja Boys gatecrash a Huntr/x fan event

The boys crash the Huntr/x fan sign (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

Jinu's ultimate plan is to steal Huntr/x's fan base and deliver their souls to Gwi-Ma in exchange for his memory to be erased. The premise is grim, but his strategy to get there is hilarious. Saja Boys appear in sleeping bags as the trio gets ready to greet their fans. They remove the bags for a grand entrance in front of everyone, but that's not why this is one of the funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters.

In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment where Huntr/x fans are seen lining up outside the venue, viewers can see five people in sleeping bags in the very front. This implies that the Saja Boys spent the night waiting and sleeping outside the venue so they could appear first in front of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

The move reeks of desperation, so their cool, calm, and collected front makes the scene hilarious. What follows is a funny interaction between the two bands.

5) Jinu and Rumi's "date"

Jinu and Rumi are interrupted on their "date" (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

The entire scene before Jinu and Rumi sing their duet Free is a great example of using humor to diffuse awkward situations. Jinu waits for Rumi and mumbles to himself about how she is late for a meeting she organized. But when he turns around, Rumi is crouching an inch away from him, making his embarrassed scream hilarious.

Later, he holds up a card from her that says "Save the date" and asks her why she didn't pick a better place for their date. This prompts an exaggerated reaction from Rumi, who stammers:

"Date? No, ew! What are you talking about? That [Save the date] doesn't mean... Ugh, you're so old."

This statement in KPop Demon Hunters is smart because Jinu is technically 400 years old and doesn't understand modern-day lingo.

6) The Huntr/x girls see the Saja Boys for the first time

Exaggeration as humor (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters uses exaggerated animation methods for hilarious effects. One of the best examples is when the trio sees the demon boy band for the first time. Their perfect visuals, along with Abby's rock-hard abs, make Mira and Zoey's eyes turn into corn that resembles his body. Butter dramatically falls on the corn, and the heat makes it explode into popcorn that scatters everywhere.

The scene becomes funnier because Rumi is unimpressed at first, but has a similar reaction when Jinu appears, while Ahn Hyo-Seop's Business Proposal soundtrack (Love, Maybe by MeloMance) plays as a funny nod to the voice actor. It is relatable drama, giving fans a light moment before things go south.

7) The tiger's introduction

The planter scene (Image via YouTube/Netflix Family)

Another funny scene with the tiger and the magpie is when they come to deliver Jinu's message to Rumi for the first time. She spots a pair of glowing golden eyes amid her house plants, which is scary at first. But the scene quickly turns lighthearted when the tiger pushes a planter down on his way to Rumi.

The planter doesn't cooperate as the tiger awkwardly stares at it and keeps trying to paw it back up, in vain. Subsequently, Rumi relaxes because she realizes that the tiger is a gentle giant, making this one of the best uses of design to create a funny scene in KPop Demon Hunters. Later, the tiger hands her the message from his mouth, dripping with saliva.

Watch the funniest scenes from KPop Demon Hunters only on Netflix.

