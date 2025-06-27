7 movies to watch if you liked KPop Demon Hunters

The recently released KPop Demon Hunters combines the colorful vibe of K-pop with the exhilaration of demon hunting. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, it boasts a stellar lineup of voice actors, which includes Ahn Hyo-seop, Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and more. The movie's animation, catchy music, and humorous narrative have garnered widespread praise.

One major reason why KPop Demon Hunters has appealed to viewers of all ages is that it presents a simple yet heartfelt story layered with universal emotions that people can easily relate to. K-pop fans, in particular, have enjoyed watching KPop Demon Hunters due to its noteworthy soundtrack, as each song is melodious and perfectly fits the narrative.

Movie lovers who enjoyed KPop Demon Hunters should check out the other titles mentioned on this list, which are equally engaging and exciting.

Barely Lethal, Nimona, and five other movies that are as clever and electrifying as KPop Demon Hunters

1) Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality has many funny moments that will make viewers laugh out loud (Image via Warner Bros)

In KPop Demon Hunters, people know Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as members of the K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, but their real job is to hunt dangerous demons. Similarly, the lead protagonist in Miss Congeniality poses as a beauty pageant contestant when her real mission is to take down a terrorist.

It stars Sandra Bullock in the lead. She plays Gracie Hart, a no-nonsense FBI agent who goes undercover, albeit reluctantly, to stop a terrorist who is planning to bomb the Miss United States pageant. As expected, Gracie has a tough time juggling her investigative work with the pressures of pageantry.

Like KPop Demon Hunters, Miss Congeniality, directed by Donald Petrie, thrives on quirky characters and witty dialogue. It is also interesting to see Gracie's transformation, which happens as a result of new experiences and meaningful interactions.

Where to watch: Miss Congeniality is available to stream on Apple TV+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

2) Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids will appeal to movie lovers of all ages (Image via Miramax)

The members of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters are motivated to fight the good fight because they know that scores of innocent people depend on them. The same eagerness to defeat the forces of evil is also evident in the lead characters of Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids.

Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara play Carmen and Juni Cortez. They have a fairly ordinary childhood, but they don't know that their parents are spies. When their parents are kidnapped by an evil villain, Carmen and Juni must devise a plan to rescue them.

Spy Kids, like KPop Demon Hunters, is not only entertaining but also shares several poignant messages, such as the importance of working together, overcoming insecurities, and having faith in one's abilities. This spy action movie became so famous that it led to a franchise with four sequels to date.

Where to watch: Spy Kids is available on Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

3) The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

This movie, like KPop Demon Hunters, captures the thrill of demon hunting (Image via Lionsgate)

Viewers who watched KPop Demon Hunters for its well-choreographed action scenes will find plenty to love in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones by Harald Zwart. Based on the first book of The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, the fantasy film stars Lily Collins in the lead.

She plays a teenager named Clary Fray, residing in New York City. Her life takes a drastic turn when her mother is kidnapped. She then comes to the startling realization that she is one of the Shadowhunters - a line of half-angel warriors who protect the world from demons.

As compared to KPop Demon Hunters, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones isn't quite as colorful, but it still manages to stand out due to its dark aesthetic and costume design. This movie will particularly appeal to viewers who enjoy fantasy storylines enriched with character development.

Where to watch: The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

4) Barely Lethal (2015)

Barely Lethal is funny, entertaining, and action-packed (Image via A24)

A significant part of KPop Demon Hunters' appeal lies in the complex lead characters, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who possess a certain charm. The same is true for Hailee Steinfeld's character in Barely Lethal, directed by Kyle Newman.

Steinfeld plays Agent 83, a teenage intelligence agent who is very good at her job. From a young age, she has been an active field operative. When she sees other teenagers partying and having fun, she starts to feel sorry for herself. So, when the opportunity arises, she fakes her death and enrolls in a school.

The narrative of Barely Lethal, like that of KPop Demon Hunters, boasts relatable dialogue and humorous scenarios that help keep viewers entertained. It does have some clichés common to teen movies, but the narrative still works thanks to its unpredictable plot developments.

Where to watch: Barely Lethal is available for streaming on Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, and Tubi.

5) Teen Spirit (2018)

Teen Spirit's soundtrack tends to stay with the viewer long after having watched it (Image via Bleecker Street Media)

KPop Demon Hunters wouldn't be the same without its original music that features the voices of many notable musicians. Elle Fanning starrer Teen Spirit also boasts a memorable soundtrack. Marking Max Minghella's directorial debut, the movie centers on Violet (Fanning), a shy teenager who dreams of becoming a pop star.

She enters a singing competition in the hopes that it will be her ticket out of poverty. Due to unavoidable circumstances, she is forced to make a deal with Zlatko Buric's Vladimir Brajkovic, who asks to be her manager if she wins the competition. But as she progresses in the round, she realizes that the road to fame is not as easy as she had imagined.

KPop Demon Hunters has a lot of heart, and the same is true for Teen Spirit. The premise isn't anything groundbreaking, but the emotional performances and meaningful dialogue help make it much more than just another musical drama.

Where to watch: Teen Spirit is available on Netflix and Apple TV+.

6) Kim Possible (2019)

Fans of the animated show shouldn't miss out on this underrated live-action movie (Image via Disney Movies)

Similar to KPop Demon Hunters, Kim Possible by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky also features lead characters who lead double lives. Based on the popular animated series that aired on Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007, the movie follows the adventures of Kim Possible, a clever high school student who regularly fights crime alongside her best friend, Ron Stoppable.

In this live-action movie, Sadie Stanley's Kim and Sean Giambrone's Ron add a new addition to the team - Athena, portrayed by Ciara Riley Wilson. Stanley portrays Kim's many strengths as well as her vulnerabilities, making her relatable to her audiences.

The narrative of Kim Possible features numerous learning moments, such as KPop Demon Hunters, centered around themes of friendship, loyalty, and self-confidence.

Where to watch: Kim Possible is available to stream on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

7) Nimona (2023)

This movie is a must-watch because of its sassy and lively titular character (Image via Netflix)

The animation style of KPop Demon Hunters has received positive feedback from fans of the genre. Another Netflix movie that made headlines for its aesthetic animation is Nimona by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Based on ND Stevenson's graphic novel, the movie is set in a medieval-futuristic kingdom.

Ballister Boldheart, voiced by Riz Ahmed, is a knight who has to go on the run after he is falsely accused of murdering Queen Valerin. He takes help from Chloë Grace Moretz's Nimona, a teenage shapeshifter who is adamant about becoming his sidekick.

Nimona boasts a witty narrative with several thought-provoking moments. Also, like Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in KPop Demon Hunters, Nimona is a memorable lead character whose energetic personality helps the audience become invested in the plot.

Where to watch: Nimona is available for streaming on Netflix.

These movies will appeal to fans of KPop Demon Hunters because they feature a mix of endearing characters, memorable dialogue, and imaginative plots.

