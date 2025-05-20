Elle Fanning joins ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Effie Trinket

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping got major casting news, with Emmy-nominated actress Elle Fanning confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming Lionsgate movie adaptation. Besides Fanning's casting, her character in the movie has also been revealed via an exclusive by The Hollywood Reported, published on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Elle Fanning will be playing the famed Panem stylist Effie Trinket in the film. The older version of the character was portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the first four films of the franchise, with the first one premiering in movie theaters in 2012.

Effie Trinket is a stylist who worked for Haymitch Abernathy (previously played by Woody Harrelson) and was often seen as an escort for the tributes of District 12, helping prepare them to participate in the Games. She's best remembered for her flamboyant fashion.

Elle Fanning joins the list of previously announced cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which includes Joseph Zara as the younger version of Haymitch, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison, Lili Tarlor, Ben Wang, Molly McCann and Iona Bell will also appear in the movie.

"The odds, it turns out, were in our favor": Lionsgate exec on Elle Fanning casting and more about the upcoming Hunger Games movie

Elle Fanning's casting as Effie Trinket is one of the latest updates about the upcoming movie Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. And, it turns out that the Emmy-winning actress has been not only a fan favorite but also a top choice by Lionsgate, which will be behind the making of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter's May 20 exclusive on Fanning's casting cited a statement from Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman. After Elizabeth Banks made her "iconic" portrayal of the older version of Effie, she said that they had been thinking of which actress would best honor the character's legacy.

She further shared the reason for casting Elle Fanning as Effie:

"For us, there was only one answer. Elle Fanning's career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence—warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favorite from the state, and we're honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favor."

Sunrise on the Reaping will be adapted from Suzanne Collins' prequel book of the same name. It's set in Panem, 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games novel and movie adaptation (74th Hunger Games). The upcoming film takes place on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, the annual event of choosing representatives from every district in Panem.

Long before he became a mentor for Katniss and Peeta in the first Hunger Games movie, Haymitch was a victor from his own Games. The Hunger Games prequel story will focus on Haymitch's Hunger Games, when the Capitol of Panem required to send double the number of tributes for the event.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be the sixth movie in the franchise, directed by Francis Lawrence, and will arrive in movie theaters on November 20, 2026.

