5 unanswered questions after watching KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters tells the story of three women—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—who are K-pop stars by day and demon hunters after hours. Their voices protect and strengthen the "honmoon," the shield that keeps demons from ravaging the world. But things change when the demon king, Gwi-ma, launches his best attack yet: a demon K-pop boy group who are after their fans' souls.

The movie did leave a lot of stones unturned, making fans clamor for a sequel. With the main storyline focusing on the imminent problem of vanquishing Gwi-ma, several sub-plots did not see the light of day. Back stories, characters' fates, and more unanswered questions surround KPop Demon Hunters, one of the most popular movies on Netflix since its release last month.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers.

Mira and Zoey's past, Jinu's fate, and other unanswered questions from KPop Demon Hunters

1) What are Mira and Zoey's back stories?

Mira and Zoey are voiced by May Hong and Yoo Ji-young, respectively (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are introduced as Huntr/x, the girl group who belts songs on stage while slaying demons in the background. Through an interview montage and their song Golden, viewers learn a bit more about Zoey and Mira's past; the former struggles with her identity as a Korean-American torn between two worlds, while Mira is the black sheep of her family.

They truly find themselves when they meet each other and Rumi, becoming more comfortable in their identities. However, their demon hunter past is never explored. Rumi's heritage as a demon hunter's child is the main focus in KPop Demon Hunters, leaving little space for the other two leads' narratives.

If a potential sequel is in the works, fans could gain more clarity about how the trio met, how Zoey and Mira realized they were hunters, and why they were chosen for the job.

Suggesting the same in a Variety interview published on July 1, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters' co-director Maggie Kang said:

"This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories."

2) What happened to Rumi's mom?

Rumi is raised by her mom's best friend, Celine (Image via Netflix)

Viewers learn that Rumi's mother, Ryu Mi-yeong, was a demon hunter and had her child with a demon, the very thing she swore to destroy. This makes Rumi part-demon, part-hunter. However, the mother dies, and her friend Celine raises Rumi, teaching her the way of the hunters in KPop Demon Hunters.

But the question remains about what happened to Rumi's mom: Was it her tryst with a demon that killed her? Or did her bandmates turn against her? Her story didn't have a conclusive ending, making fans wonder what happened to Starlight Sisters, the mother's band that came before Huntr/x.

Meanwhile, some deleted storyboards posted on Instagram by Sony Pictures Animation artist Andrew J. Ross on June 24 reveal Rumi's parents in a happy relationship at one point. This suggests that something changed along the way.

3) Is Jinu still alive?

Jinu exits, trying to contain Gwi-Ma (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Introduced as the unlikeable antagonist and the leader of the Saja Boys, Jinu (Ahn Hyo-Seop) quickly became a fan favorite for his grey moral compass. He bears the weight of his past mistakes and tries to make amends by helping Rumi seal the honmoon. However, Gwi-ma's manipulation makes it hard for him to listen to his true inner voice.

In the climax of KPop Demon Hunters, Jinu breaks free and helps Rumi defend the honmoon by sacrificing himself to Gwi-ma's powers. He gives his soul to Rumi, which transforms her traditional Korean weapon into a large sword. Does this mean Jinu is still alive since his soul is safe in Rumi's hands?

Furthermore, his spirit pets – Derpy the tiger and Sussie the bird – are seen on top of a Huntr/x poster in the closing scene, which hints that his story might not be over.

4) Do the fans know about Rumi's heritage?

Rumi shows her patterns to the world (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Rumi is forced to reveal her demonic marks to Zoey and Mira, and the rest of the world, in the climax of KPop Demon Hunters. She then sings about her insecurities and accepts herself, and the trio (with Jinu's help) manage to seal the honmoon. Later, a Huntr/x poster announces a comeback, and Rumi is seen with her marks.

Does this mean their fans know her true identity? How did she explain her new look to the world? When the trio sings This Is What It Sounds Like, the fans are in a trance, courtesy of the Saja Boys. This could explain fans not knowing the truth, but the poster raises the question about how much of Rumi's heritage is public knowledge.

5) Is Gwi-ma truly gone?

Gwi-ma (background) and a demon Saja Boy hypnotising souls (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In a tense battle, Huntr/x manages to fight Gwi-ma and protect the world from him and his demon minions. But as the credits roll, viewers can't help wondering if the threat of his existence truly ceased. For starters, Gwi-ma is a fire-like and almost omnipresent entity, with tons of demons at his disposal. Moreover, the resurrection of demon hunters in every generation of singers implies he is a recurring threat.

Furthermore, in act two of KPop Demon Hunters, Mira tells Rumi:

"I guess these demons are getting to me. I can't wait until every one of them is destroyed and sent back to suffer with Gwi-Ma for eternity!"

This implies that when the demons are killed, they go back to the underworld to suffer with Gwi-ma. Does this mean Gwi-ma is gone for the time being and will come back in the future? This further implies that the Saja Boys, whom Mira and Zoey kill in battle, may be alive as well. So, a sequel can solve the mystery.

