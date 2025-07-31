7 Best James Bond Movies to Watch

James Bond movies have garnered a large number of viewers over the years. The franchise began in 1962 with Dr. No, featuring Sean Connery as the savy secret agent.

This movie established the template for the forthcoming James Bond movies. Various actors have portrayed the iconic character over the years. Sean Connery started the legacy in the 1960s. George Lazenby appeared in one film in 1969.

Later, Roger Moore took over on the screen in the 1970s and 1980s. Timothy Dalton brought a dark tone in the late 1980s. Pierce Brosnan modernized the character as the 1990s approached. And Daniel Craig reimagined James Bond movies from 2006 to 2021.

Each actor brought their own interpretation to the role. The franchise has produced 25 official movies so far. These James Bond films continue to set box office records worldwide.

Goldfinger, Casino Royale, From Russia with Love, and four other James Bond movies to watch

1) Goldfinger

Goldfinger is the third installment in the James Bond series. (Image via Apple TV)

Goldfinger remains one of the most popular James Bond films ever made. In this film, Sean Connery delivers his best performance as Agent 007 in the third official movie. The film follows Auric Goldfinger (portrayed by Gert Fröbe) as the central anti-hero. Goldfinger orchestrates a plan to contaminate Fort Knox's gold supply to increase his wealth.

The movie features iconic elements that became a prerequisite in James Bond films. Pussy Galore (portrayed by Honour Blackman) becomes one of the most memorable Bond girls. The Aston Martin DB5 makes its debut through machine guns and ejector seats. Moreover, Oddjob serves as Goldfinger's frightening henchman with his razor-sharp hat.

The film grossed over $125 million worldwide with a budget of only $3 million. Goldfinger ended up winning an Academy Award for Best Sound Effects, and the critics praised its perfect balance of humor, action, and sophistication.

The film established various conventions that upcoming James Bond films would follow. The film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Casino Royale

Daniel Craig as James Bond (Image via Apple TV)

Casino Royale marked Daniel Craig's debut as James Bond in a complete franchise reboot. The movie strips away the gadgets and focuses on the character arc.

The story follows Bond's first mission as a 00 agent. Vesper Lynd (portrayed by Eva Green), a treasury agent who becomes Bond's love interest. The plot encompasses a high-stakes poker game in Montenegro.

The film displays intense action sequences and emotional layers. And the actor brings a more vulnerable side to the character. The movie made $616 million globally. The critics praised the film for revitalizing the series.

The film removes many traditional James Bond film elements, such as Moneypenny and Q. Instead, it highlights genuine action sequences and character dynamics. This approach proved profitable with both critics and audiences.

The movie is available on Netflix.

3) From Russia with Love

From Russia with Love was released in 1963. (Image via Apple TV)

From Russia with Love is often considered the best of the early James Bond movies. Sean Connery returns as Agent 007 in this Cold War thriller. The Soviet organisation SPECTRE seeks revenge against MI6 and Bond.

They employ Tatiana Romanova, portrayed by Daniela Bianchi, as bait. Bond has to steal a Russsian decoding machine called the Lektor. Robert Shaw portrays Donald Grant, one of the cinema's craziest villains. The movie features a renowned fight scene aboard the Orient Express.

Lotte Lenya plays Rosa Klebb, a former Soviet colonel with poison-laden shoes. The film emphasises espionage over intense action sequences. The director Terence Young creates an atmospheric, tense thriller. From Russia with Love made $79 million globally with a budget of $2 million.

The movie influenced the style and tone of future James Bond films. The critics consider it one of the most faithful adaptations of Ian Fleming's books.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime.

4) The Spy Who Loved Me

Roger Moore plays James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me. (Image via Apple TV)

The Spy Who Loved Me displays Roger Moore at his best as James Bond. The movie team joins Bond with Soviet agent Anya Amasova, portrayed by Barbara Bach.

Shipping magnate Karl Stromberg decides to destroy civilisation and rebuild it underwater. Richard Kiel plays the role of Jaws, the henchman with metal teeth who became a fan favourite. The film features explosive action sequences across various locations.

The popular ski chase opens with Bond's Union Jack parachute jump. The Lotus Esprit submarine car became iconic among James Bond vehicles. Carly Simon's theme song 'Nobody Does It Better' earned an Oscar nomination. The movie budget was $14 million, but it made over $185 million globally.

Kenneth Adam's production design develops spectacular underwater sets. The film successfully balances thrilling action and humour sequences. The movie demonstrates the Roger Moore era at its best.

5) Skyfall

Skyfall was released in 2012. (Image via Apple TV)

Skyfall celebrates 50 years of James Bond films with outstanding results. Daniel Craig delivers a power-packed performance as the ageing agent. The premise of the movie follows Raoul Silva (portrayed by Javier Bardem), a former MI6 agent looking for revenge.

The movie explores Bond's relationship with M (portrayed by Judi Dench). The cyberattacks by Sylvia threaten MI6's existence and put active agents at risk. The movie examines whether old spying methods remain relevant in the digital era. Additionally, the theme song in this film by Adele ended up winning both the Golden Globe and the Oscar. The final act takes place at Bond's childhood home, Skyfall Lodge.

This movie features stunning cinematography by Roger Deakins. Moreover, the action sequences span from Istanbul to Shanghai to Scotland. The critics praised the film's emotional depth and spectacular beauty.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Thunderball

Thunderbal was released in 1965. (Image via Apple TV)

This movie became the highest-grossing James Bond film of the 1960s. Sean Connery makes his comeback in this film as Agent 007 in an underwater adventure. SPECTRE steals two nuclear warheads and threatens world collapse. Emilio Largo (portrayed by Adolfo Celi) serves as the central antagonist.

Domino (portrayed by Claudine Auger), Largo's mistress, plays the role of a major support in Bond's life. The movie features expanded underwater scenes shot in the Bahamas.

Luciana Paluzzi portrays the role of SPECTRE assassin Fiona Volpe. The film showcases intriguing practical stunt work and effects. Tom Jones performs the powerful opening theme song. The movie ends up earning over $141 million globally on a budget of $9 million.

The movie won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The extensive underwater battles create new standards for action cinematography. The movie demonstrates the spectacle that made James Bond films.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

7) GoldenEye

GoldenEye was released in 1995. (Image via Apple TV)

GoldenEye brought James Bond films back after a six-year gap. Pierce Brosnan makes his debut as the sophisticated secret agent. The movie updates the franchise for the post-Cold War era. In this film, Alec Trevelyan (portrayed by Sean Bean), Bond's former ally, turns into an enemy.

The movie features spectacular action sequences in Cuba and Russia. Eric Serra is the composer of the music in this film, and the critics ended up praising the performances of various stars in this movie.

These seven James Bond films represent the best examples of the franchise's lasting appeal. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

