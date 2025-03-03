Batista's film wins 2 Oscars at 97th Academy Awards

Batista has reason to celebrate after his film has now won two Oscars at the recent Academy Awards ceremony. The film succeeded in several categories.

Since leaving WWE, Batista has become a stalwart figure in Hollywood. Not only has he succeeded on the silver screen, but he's also recognized as one of the best ex-WWE stars to ever act on screen, even beating out the likes of The Rock and John Cena in fans' eyes for critical acclaim. While The Rock and Cena are both massively successful, fans will have to wait and see where this goes.

Batista was part of Dune 2, and the film achieved huge success at the Oscars. It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

Of the five nominations, it won two, for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. There will be a third edition to the film as well, coming out in the next few years.

The star celebrated the huge win with the rest of the cast and appeared on the red carpet as well.

With WrestleMania 41 now on the horizon, fans will have to wait and see if the legend returns to the company for an appearance.

