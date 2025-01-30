Emma Raducanu turns to $220M-worth Adele for relaxation amid Singapore Open heartbreak recovery

Emma Raducanu recently revealed that she has turned to listening to Adele's music for relaxation following the conclusion of her run at the 2025 Singapore Open. The WTA 250 hard court event is being held for the first time with the matches taking place at the Kallang Tennis Centre.

Raducanu kicked off her 2025 season at the Australian Open, where she started strong by defeating 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round with a score of 7-6(4), 7-6(2). She triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in the second round with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

However, the Brit's journey at the Melbourne Major came to an end in the third round when she was bested by the second seed, Iga Swiatek, with a score of 6-1, 6-0.

After her Australian Open run, Emma Raducanu headed to Singapore to participate in the WTA 250 hard court tournament. She seeded seventh in the tournament and faced an early defeat, losing in the first round to Spain's Cristina Bucsa 7-5, 5-7, 5-7.

Following her loss in Singapore, Raducanu took to social media to share that she found comfort in listening to Adele's song "Hometown Glory" and Andrea Vanzo's song "Amélie - Comptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi (reimagined)." Adele boasts a net worth of $220 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

“🎧 💬 looking out ✨ ," Raducanu posted on Threads.

Prior to beginning her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Raducanu was set to compete at the 2025 ASB Classic. However she had to withdraw from the tournament in Auckland due to a back injury.

Emma Raducanu after her loss at Singapore Open 2025: “I played better than I did in Melbourne, so that is ironic"

Emma Raducanu pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking to the press following her defeat to Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the 2025 Singapore Open, Emma Raducanu expressed her disappointment at the loss but also acknowledged that she felt she had performed better than she did at the 2025 Australian Open, where she made it to the third round.

"I think I'm in a pretty good place with everything and I think I actually played better than I did in Melbourne, so that is ironic. I think it was really small margins in it. I honestly thought I played pretty well," Raducanu said [via ESPN].

Looking ahead, Raducanu is next expected to compete in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open which is scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 8, 2025 at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

Emma Raducanu will need to navigate the qualifying rounds at the WTA 500 tournament in order to secure her spot in the main draw.

