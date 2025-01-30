Emma Raducanu advised to make massive change by Serena Williams' ex-coach to regain old glory

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently expressed confidence in Emma Raducanu's future. The renowned mentor highlighted the urgent need for a stable coach who can help refine her immense potential, the same that led her to the debut Grand Slam glory back in 2021.

In the last four years, Raducanu went through six major coaching changes. Ever since she won her first Major, the WTA star was barely seen sticking to a mentor with stability. However, the Brit finally ended her long search by bringing back her childhood mentor Nick Cavaday, who guided her at the 2025 Australian Open.

Macci showed firm belief in Emma Raducanu's potential. Taking to social media platform X, the 70-year-old pointed out the sheer need to bring in a mentor who could bring her career back on track.

"She needs the right quarterback that understands the the mental game and bulletproof confidence. She won a Grand Slam. She has been a top 10 player. She does not need a new travel coach/buddy. The right QUARTERBACK calling every play can get RADUCANU BACK. @EmmaRaducanu," he wrote.

Emma Raducanu kicked off her 2025 season in Melbourne. She made it to the third round by taking down tough rivals such as Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova. However, she had to face disappointment against Iga Swiatek, losing 1-6, 0-6.

Nick Cavaday parts ways with Emma Raducanu amid health issues

Emma Raducanu's partnership with Nick Cavaday turned out to be short-lived as he called it quits with the Brit. The childhood coach helped her break into the top 60 in the 14-month-long partnership. However, things took an unexpected turn as the former pro incurred health issues.

"I am very happy to have been able to work with Emma over the last 14 months. At this moment in time, it’s important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health which is hard to do with the extensive calendar. I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now with a ranking inside the top 60, and I look forward to seeing what she does from here," he said.

Amid the split, Raducanu is once again on the hunt for a stable mentor. Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic could be a potential choice after his split with Elena Rybakina. Though only time will tell.

