"A tight slap to all his critics" - Social media lauds Shubman Gill's gritty century in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill stood tall under pressure in the side's second innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Walking out to bat when the visitors were reeling at 0/2 in the first over, he played a gutsy captain's knock.Gill remained unbeaten on 78 at Stumps as India ended Day 4 at 174/2, trailing England by 137 runs. Carrying on from his overnight score, the right-handed batter completed a brilliant century on Sunday, July 27, his fourth of the ongoing series.With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, Gill did a splendid job for his side in the do-or-die clash. He toiled hard for 238 deliveries and finished with 103 runs with the help of 12 fours.The 25-year-old gave the Indian fans a glimmer of hope by forming a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with opener KL Rahul. The two steadied the ship for the team after the dismal start.It is worth mentioning that Gill is the first Indian batter to score a Test ton in Manchester in 35 years. He received widespread praise on social media for his top-class batting exploits.Here are some of the top reactions on X:&quot;This was the best of the 4 100's in my opinion. Under pressure. After 3 low scores. Just when the team needed it. Indian 0-2, and Gill pulls off a 100 and a 188 run 70 over partnership with KL. Win lose or draw, this is a fantastic knock,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Composure, footwork, shot selection. Captain Shubman Gill just gave a masterclass in how to anchor a Test match. A century when the team needed it most. What a player,&quot; commented a fan.&quot;Well played, Gill. A tight slap to all his critics, including me. This 100 reminded me of Kohli’s Perth 123: early wickets in both games, and yet a gritty, fighting century when it mattered most,&quot; remarked another.&quot;MAGNIFICENT FROM GILL! Shubman Gill brings up a classy century against England when India needed it most! From 0/2 to a rock-solid ton — this wasn’t just about runs, it was about character. Silenced the critics. Anchored the innings. Owned the moment. This is Shubman Gill at his best,&quot; chimed in yet another.Gill's stay at the crease ended in the 88th over. He was caught behind off the bowling of pacer Jofra Archer at the stroke of Lunch. India finished the first session at 223/4, still trailing England by 88 runs.Shubman Gill becomes the first player to score four hundreds in debut Test series as captainShubman Gill is now the first-ever cricketer to hit four hundreds in a Test series on captaincy debut. The likes of Don Bradman, Warwick Armstrong, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Greg Chappell hit three centuries in each of their respective first series as a Test captain.Gill also became the first Indian captain to amass over 700 runs in an away Test series. The talented batter is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, chalking up 722 across eight innings at an average of 90.25.