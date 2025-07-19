  • home icon
'F1' movie star Javier Bardem shares a clip from Gaza with a poignant message 

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:19 GMT
Javier Bardem attends the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Academy Award winner and 'F1' movie star Javier Bardem shared a heartwrenching clip from Gaza on his social media as he expressed his views on the war-torn situation. The Spanish actor stars alongside fellow Academy Award winner Brad Pitt in the recently released Hollywood blockbuster, which is currently running in theaters.

The 56-year-old has been actively speaking about the 'genocide' against women and children in Gaza by Israel in front of the media. The 'No Country For Old Men' actor has actively spoken against the Israeli government for their military actions on multiple occasions and urged for de-escalation.

While countries like the USA and other G7 nations have largely supported Israel's actions, recently they have also urged for de-escalation, but to no avail. Bardem shared a clip of a man running on the roads with his son in his arms, pleading for help. He wrote in the Instagram post's caption:

"Israel kills. The USA funds it. Europe supports it. Only we, the decent people, are left to denounce this genocide! Don't stay silent! Or you will be complicit."
During the promotions and the world premiere of F1, Bardem was wearing a pin on his clothes to emphasize the importance of the issue.

Javier Bardem chimes in on the thing that drew him towards the F1 movie

F1 movie actor Javier Bardem stated that he was intrigued by the world of racing when he first read the script and believed that their meticulous approach to the sport helped him understand the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Spanish actor, who portrays the role of a fictional team owner, reflected on the movie and told GrandPrixNews247:

“When I first read the script, I felt like I was absolutely drawn into that world because of the quality and the quantity of the detail, the tiny detail that really makes you understand every aspect involved in the F1 world. And I knew that, technically speaking, visually speaking, it is going to be a tremendous… a very strong movie, in that case, by the quality of the people involved, Joe [Kosinski] and his team and Jerry [Bruckheimer] as producer."
“Those two things combined got my interest in order to be part of it and help to tell the story, which is very well put together, I have to say. It has, I would say, a lot of humor, which is a good thing. Because, while you are on the ride, the adrenaline ride of a movie like this, you’re having a great time and laughing quite a lot. I think it’s going to be the most authentic movie ever done about the F1 world," he added.

'F1' was released globally on June 27 and has grossed over $400 million worldwide, becoming the ninth-highest grosser of the year and one of Brad Pitt's most successful films.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
