Coyote vs. Acme cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

Coyote vs. Acme has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about canceled movies in recent Hollywood history. Although fully produced and initially scheduled for release by Warner Bros., the live-action and animation hybrid comedy was cancelled in 2023 as part of a tax write-off plan.Yet, with popular outcry from fans and filmmakers alike continuing to build, interest in the film keeps growing, especially around the ensemble cast and the premise that places Looney Tunes' most enduring predator at the center of a corporate courtroom showdown.At the center of Coyote vs. Acme is Wile E. Coyote, the quiet, desert-dwelling figure known for his slapstick attempts to capture the Road Runner using products from the fictional Acme Corporation. The movie reimagines his saga in contemporary times, showing the cartoon character suing Acme after years of product failure have left him physically and psychologically battered.Coyote vs. Acme features Will Forte as attorney and defender of Wile E. Will Forte stars in Coyote vs. Acme as Kevin Avery, Wile E. Coyote's human lawyer. Known for his work on Saturday Night Live, The Last Man on Earth, and the indie cult classic MacGruber, Forte brings a signature mix of deadpan and quirky energy that perfectly suits the film's satirical tone.His character takes on Wile E.'s case, helping him seek justice against the Acme Corporation after a lifetime of perilous and often explosive failures. John Cena portrays the opposing attorney, a hard-boiled lawyer representing Acme. Known to most as a wrestler and increasingly as an actor in Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, and Fast X, Cena brings his signature charisma and comedic energy to the film.As the Acme lawyer, he promises a blend of corporate swagger and slapstick mayhem, particularly in scenes where cartoon logic collides with real-world legal arguments. Lana Condor stars in Coyote vs. Acme as Paige Avery, the niece of Will Forte's character, Kevin Avery. She is best known for her breakout performance in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy and appearances in titles like Deadly Class and Moonshot.While detailed descriptions of Paige's specific role are limited, official cast lists confirm she is closely connected to the main storyline as part of the legal team. P. J. Byrne (Image via Getty)P. J. Byrne portrays Bill Pellicano in Coyote vs. Acme. At present, specific details about his character's role in the film remain undisclosed. Byrne is widely recognized for his performances as Nicky &quot;Rugrat&quot; Koskoff in The Wolf of Wall Street and Irv Smiff on CW's The Game, among other notable roles.5) Eric BauzaEric Bauza, a veteran voice actor known for voicing Looney Tunes characters such as Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Bugs Bunny, is expected to contribute to the film’s animated cast. While it's not confirmed which characters he voices in Coyote vs. Acme, his involvement suggests audiences would likely have seen cameos from several beloved animated characters alongside Wile E. Coyote.Wile E. Coyote himself, though cartooned, is the emotional heart of the film. An institution of Looney Tunes since 1949, he's been depicted classically as a mute, single-minded predator who is invariably outsmarted by the Road Runner.In Coyote vs. Acme, he is a sympathetic character looking for justice, lending emotional gravity and contemporary pertinence to an iconic cartoon character. What is Coyote vs. Acme about?Coyote vs. Acme is a movie based on Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation for a lifetime of agony due to their defective products. The movie places this Looney Tunes icon in a live-action courtroom universe, combining court drama with slapstick humor.As Wile E. readies himself to confront his corporate archenemy, he recruits a former disgraced lawyer, played by Will Forte, who accepts the case as his chance at redemption. Meanwhile, Acme's defense is spearheaded by a hotshot attorney, setting the stage for a comedic yet pointed attack on corporate carelessness.The script is allegedly based on a 1990 satirical piece titled Coyote v. Acme by Ian Frazier, originally published in The New Yorker. The movie adaptation is directed by Dave Green and written by a team including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Animation is provided by DNEG, the Oscar-winning studio behind Tenet and Dune, while the score is composed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton. Coyote vs. Acme is expected to premiere in theaters starting August 28, 2026.