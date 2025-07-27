Happy Gilmore 2 honours the late Grown Ups actor Cameron Boyce with a 'blink and miss' scene

Happy Gilmore 2 features a subtle but meaningful tribute to the late actor Cameron Boyce, who portrayed Keithie Feder, Adam Sandler’s on-screen son in the Grown Ups films. Though the new film does not bring back Boyce’s original character, it includes a visual homage that honours his memory without disrupting the storyline. The tribute gained traction after attentive viewers spotted Boyce's presence in a key background moment.

As reported by Deadline on July 26, 2025, the film includes one visual tribute to Boyce, a short clip from Disney Channel’s Jessie, in which Boyce portrayed Luke Ross. This is not the first time Sandler has paid tribute to Boyce. These gestures extend Sandler’s pattern of quietly honouring Boyce across his projects, continuing the remembrance of a young talent lost far too soon.

The Cameron Boyce tribute in Happy Gilmore 2

A scene from Happy Gilmore 2 shows Adam Sandler’s character approaching a check-in booth while a clip from Disney Channel’s Jessie, featuring Cameron Boyce as Luke Ross, quietly plays on a CRT television in the background, a subtle tribute to the late actor. (Image via Netflix)

The tribute in Happy Gilmore 2 takes place during a check-in scene at a golf course. As Happy Gilmore approaches the front desk with his golf clubs, a small CRT television is visible behind the counter. The TV is playing an episode of Jessie, in which Cameron Boyce portrayed the character Luke Ross. In the clip, Boyce’s character is seen using binoculars, a scene taken directly from the Disney Channel series.

The moment plays silently in the background and is not acknowledged by the characters, but the placement serves as a respectful visual gesture. The inclusion was confirmed to be an intentional tribute in reports published on July 26, 2025, by Deadline and People. This subtle nod connects viewers back to one of Boyce’s most iconic roles and reflects Adam Sandler’s ongoing efforts to honour his former co-star.

Adam Sandler’s tribute and support for Cameron Boyce’s legacy

Adam Sandler attends the 2025 Night Of Too Many Stars at Beacon Theatre on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sandler previously honoured Boyce in his 2020 Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween. Boyce had been slated to appear in the film before his untimely passing. Instead, the final cut of the movie included a touching dedication in the end credits that read,

“In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”

Shortly after Boyce's death, Sandler also opened up about the actor’s legacy and their close relationship.

“Too young,” he wrote on X. “Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around."

Sandler continued, “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken."

Sandler worked with Boyce in Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013), where Boyce portrayed Keithie Feder. Since then, Sandler has supported the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims to fund epilepsy research, raise awareness, and empower young creatives through the arts.

Cameron Boyce’s career, legacy, and remembrance in Happy Gilmore 2

Actor Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel attends the United Way Celebrates 11th Annual HomeWalk To End Homelessness IN L.A. County at Los Angeles Grand Park on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Cameron Boyce was known for his standout roles in Jessie, Descendants, and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. In Descendants, he played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. He was praised for his comedic timing and vibrant screen presence, quickly becoming one of Disney Channel’s most recognisable young talents.

From 2011 to 2015, Boyce portrayed Luke Ross in Jessie, a role that helped cement his popularity with audiences. In Happy Gilmore 2, the inclusion of a clip from Jessie links directly back to that formative period of his career. The tribute serves as a broader nod to his impact across television and film.

Boyce passed away in July 2019 following a seizure caused by epilepsy. In response, his family founded the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which funds epilepsy research and champions causes related to youth empowerment and creative expression. Sandler’s continued tributes in his films align with the foundation’s goals and help keep Boyce’s legacy visible.

The tribute in Happy Gilmore 2 is intentionally understated. Rather than altering the story or drawing overt attention, Boyce’s presence is woven naturally into the background of a single scene. These visual nods have encouraged audiences to revisit his earlier work and support the foundation created in his memory.

Through these subtle cinematic gestures, Adam Sandler continues to honour Cameron Boyce, not just with public statements, but with thoughtful integrations that ensure his presence remains felt onscreen and off. Happy Gilmore 2 is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

