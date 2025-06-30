Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel is a gripping Netflix documentary exposing the rise and fall of a 2000s fashion giant. Directed by Sally Rose Griffiths, it premieres on Netflix globally at 12:00 AM PDT on July 1, 2025. The film uncovers the brand’s bold image and dark underbelly through insider interviews. Part of Netflix’s Trainwreck anthology, it explores chaotic real-world events.

The documentary is based on true events, chronicling American Apparel’s journey under CEO Dov Charney. Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel details the company’s toxic workplace and harassment allegations against Charney, who denies the claims. The story reveals how a trendy brand unraveled amid financial ruin and scandal.

American Apparel captivated young workers with its ethical production and provocative ads. However, Charney’s chaotic leadership led to bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016. The film highlights employees’ experiences, showing how ambition clashed with a troubling reality, leaving a lasting mark on fashion.

The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix reads:

Featuring tell-all interviews with insiders and former staff, this exposé traces American Apparel's journey from fashion phenomenon to financial flop.

When and where to watch Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel will be available exclusively on Netflix, premiering globally on July 1, 2025, at 12:00 AM PDT (3:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM BST). No official announcements have been confirmed for releases on other platforms like Prime Video or Hulu.

Netflix’s exclusivity aligns with its Trainwreck anthology strategy, as confirmed by Tudum. Viewers can stream via Netflix’s website or mobile apps with any active subscription.

Below is the table detailing the release schedule of the documentary across regions:

Time Zone Release Date & Time PDT (Pacific) July 1, 2025, 12:00 AM EDT (Eastern) July 1, 2025, 3:00 AM BST (UK) July 1, 2025, 8:00 AM IST (India) July 1, 2025, 12:30 PM AEST (Australia) July 1, 2025, 5:00 PM JST (Japan) July 1, 2025, 4:00 PM

A subscription is required to stream Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel. Netflix’s US plans for 2025, post-January price hike, are: Standard with Ads ($7.99/month, 1080p, two streams, ads), Standard ($17.99/month, ad-free, 1080p, two streams), Premium ($24.99/month, ad-free, 4K, four streams).

All plans provide full access to the documentary (TV-MA). Extra member slots cost $6.99–$8.99/month for non-household users. International prices vary, e.g., India: Mobile ₹149 ($1.78), Premium ₹649 ($7.76); Egypt: Standard EGP 170 (~$3.37). No free trials are available.

True story behind Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

The documentary is exclusive to Netflix (Image via Unsplash/@Fujiphilm)

American Apparel, founded by Dov Charney in 1989, became a 2000s fashion icon with its vibrant basics, “Made in USA” ethos, and provocative ads. Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel, directed by Sally Rose Griffiths, exposes a toxic workplace hidden behind the brand’s allure. Young employees, drawn to its rebellious vibe, faced a cult-like environment under Charney’s erratic leadership.

Allegations of s*xual harassment surfaced, with female staff reporting inappropriate behavior, including late-night calls and workplace advances, per People and The Mirror US. Charney denied all claims, and no criminal convictions resulted; lawsuits were settled or arbitrated, per Netflix’s synopsis. Financial mismanagement led to bankruptcy filings in October 2015 and November 2016.

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel features ex-employees’ testimonies, with one recalling Charney’s hostile call saying, “I hate you,” per People. Another described an “open secret” of Charney’s relationships with staff. An attorney in the trailer noted repeated allegations, fueling outrage. Charney, ousted in 2014, later founded LA Apparel.

The company’s collapse left workers disillusioned, with one stating they’d be “in therapy until the day I die.”

The documentary is produced by RAW and BBH, with executive producers Sheun Adelasoye De Nicola, Alexander Marengo, Tim Wardle, Casey Feldman, Erica Roberts, and William Swann.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel as it releases on Netflix on July 1, 2025.

