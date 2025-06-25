Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (documentary): Release date, concept, and everything we know so far

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore is a documentary film that was released in limited theaters on June 20, 2025. Shoshannah Stern has directed the film and co-produced it along with Bonni Cohen, Robyn Kopp, and Justine Nagan. It was released at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2025.

Bonni Cohen, Robyn Kopp, Justine Nagan, and Stern serve as the film's producers. Moreover, Bill Harnisch, Adam Lewis, Carrie Lozano, Jenny Raskin, Carrie Lozano, and Patty Quillin are among its executive producers.

The official synopsis of Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore reads;

"Marlee Matlin was born into a hearing family, like roughly 95% of Deaf people. In 1987, Marlee Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Academy Award and was thrust into the spotlight at 21 years old. Reflecting on her life in her primary language of American Sign Language, NOT ALONE ANYMORE explores the complexities of what it means to be a trailblazer."

Trending

It continues:

"As a child, filmmaker Shoshannah Stern was inspired to believe that a deaf woman like herself could pursue a career as an actor after seeing Matlin win her Oscar. Stern's directorial debut is an intimate, honest, and loving conversation between two profoundly connected people."

Everything to know about the documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore chronicles the extraordinary life of actress Marlee Matlin. Spanning 98 minutes, the documentary uses ASL (American Sign Language) as its primary mode of communication.

Speaking of her decision to film the documentary in ASL, director Shoshanna Stern told The Associated Press on June 20, 2025, that she wanted to tell Marlee's story in a medium that resonates with her.

"We wouldn’t do justice to Marlee’s life if I had forced this form that really wasn’t rooted in the way that she experienced this life. And that was exciting to do. Scary for some people out there, but I never felt scared in making this documentary because she believed in me," she said.

The 59-year-old actress is one of the most prominent deaf actors in Hollywood, and her activism work to promote the rights of deaf people has brought her worldwide recognition.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore features highlights from Matlin’s longstanding career of 37 years. It includes behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of her most prominent films and television shows like Children of a Lesser God, Seinfeld, and The West Wing. The documentary also takes an intimate look at her romantic life, especially her abusive relationship with her first co-star, the late William Hurt.

Furthermore, her friends and longtime associates like Randa Haines, Henry Winkler, John Maucere, Lauren Ridloff, Aaron Sorkin, Liz Tannebaum, Jack Jason, Sian Heder, and Troy Kotsur also share personal anecdotes in Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore.

A brief look at Marlee Matlin's exceptional career

Marlee Matlin's first film role was in Children of a Lesser God, which earned the then-21-year-old the Oscar for 'Best Actress' in 1987. She still remains the youngest 'Best Actress' Oscar winner to this day. Matlin went on to star in the police drama series Reasonable Doubt, and received two Golden Globe award nominations in 1991 and 1992.

At the height of her career, she appeared in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Seinfeld, ER, The West Wing, Glee, Nip/Tuck, and many others. She also starred as Melody Bledsoe in Switched at Birth from 2011 to 2017 and Jocelyn Turner in Quantico in 2018.

In 2021, Matlin starred as Jackie Rossi in the 'Best Picture' Oscar-winning film CODA, directed and written by Sian Heder. She acted opposite fellow deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who won the Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' for his performance in the film.

Stay tuned for more updates about Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore and other movies and television shows releasing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More