The Last Class (documentary): Release date, concept, and everything we know so far

The Last Class documentary is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2025. It portrays how a love for teaching stands above all else for Robert Reich, the former Secretary of Labor of the United States of America. Dedicated to his 42 years in the educational field, the documentary explores Robert's persona as a teacher and his final day in his class.

Known for his works in the field of public policy and governance, Robert Reich has been a popular name in the U.S.A. Just like every chapter of life approaching its end, The Last Class captures the end of a teaching career for Robert and how he takes it all to move forward.

When is The Last Class releasing?

A still from The Last Class (Image via thelastclassfilm.com)

The Last Class is a documentary dedicated to Robert Reich, the former Secretary of Labor. It explores his relationship with teaching and how he concludes the last class of his teaching career in a huge hall full of students.

The documentary will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025, and is directed by Emmy Award-winning director Elliot Kirschner. The film had its world premiere at the DC/DOX Film Festival, an event dedicated to documentary films from across the globe.

Viewers will now get to witness the film in theaters towards the end of June 2025, getting a closer look at Robert's life and his teaching career.

Where to watch the upcoming documentary on Robert Reich?

A still from the documentary on Robert Reich (Image via thelastclassfilm.com)

The Last Class is set to release soon and will be available for viewers in theaters nationwide. A detailed list of theaters and ticket booking links for the U.S. is available on the film's official website. Interested viewers can also check showtimes and purchase tickets through movie listing platforms like Fandango.

The movie is also going to have special screenings, followed by a Q&A session with Robert Reich, director Elliot Kirschner, and producer Heather Lofthouse. These will be hosted in locations such as San Diego, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Los Angeles. Tickets for the special screenings can also be purchased through the film's official website.

All about The Last Class with Robert Reich

A visual portrayal of a major life transition, The Last Class takes viewers inside Robert Reich's last class on Wealth and Poverty at UC Berkeley. Sharing real-life lessons with the young future of tomorrow has always been a passion for Reich, and the documentary attempts to explore this commitment to teaching.

Robert has been in several prominent positions in American governance, taking the roles of Secretary of Labor, economic advisor, policymaker, author, and more. But out of all the feathers in his cap, he kept the role of teacher close to his heart.

He has been teaching for around 42 years, bringing his field expertise and subject knowledge to the young minds. Robert has taken classes at educational institutions like the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley, the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and more.

Teaching is something Robert always came back to, as seen from the trailer of the documentary. His strong bond with teaching is seen through the witty remark he made in the film's trailer.

The film highlights all that Robert has on his mind about his journey as he stands facing his growing age and a world full of imbalances and chaos for his students. The documentary features Robert's last interaction with 1,000 students in the institution's biggest lecture hall.

What he addresses in his last lecture and what the last batch of young students learning from him gain at the end of the class is something The Last Class attempts to showcase.

