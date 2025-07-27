7 best Bam Margera movies of all time

From a professional skateboarder to a filmmaker, Bam Margera has explored many different fields over the years. The 45-year-old first gained recognition after appearing on Jackass, a popular slapstick comedy show, which became popular among the youth. Bam Margera is mostly remembered for his on-screen performances, but he also has experience in directing, editing and writing.

Ad

In the last few years, Bam Margera's name has made it to the headlines several times, but most of it wasn't related to his content; instead, it shed light on his recurring issues with alcoholism and drug use. In fact, the same was cited as the main reason behind his termination from Jackass Forever (2022). Despite the recent controversies, there are many fans who continue to root for Bam Margera.

In this list, we shortlist some of the best Bam Margera movies that showcase his varied talents and sense of humor.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Jackass: The Movie, Jackass 3D, and five other Bam Margera movies that will keep viewers entertained

1) Jackass: The Movie (2002)

The success of this comedy led to several sequels (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Jackass: The Movie, directed by Jeff Tremaine, is a continuation of the TV show, and so, fans of the original will find plenty to laugh about. Unsurprisingly, the cast features many familiar faces, including Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, and more.

Ad

In the movie, Knoxville and his buddies carry out several dangerous stunts and shocking pranks to make the audience laugh. There are comedy movies that have subtle messages, but Jackass: The Movie doesn't want its audience to put on their thinking caps even for a moment.

It is true that Jackass: The Movie isn't for everyone, as it has several brazen and cringe-worthy moments, but fans of Bam Margera, who loved him in the show, will certainly enjoy seeing him in similar scenarios.

Ad

Where to watch: Jackass: The Movie is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Grind (2003)

Grind boasts interesting characters and witty dialogue (Image via Warner Bros)

Given that this movie by Casey La Scala boasts a narrative with a heavy influence of skateboarding, it is only natural for it to feature Bam Margera. In the lead are Adam Brody, Mike Vogel, Joey Kern and Vince Vieluf.

Ad

The story revolves around four aspiring skateboarders who are willing to do anything to impress Jimmy Wilson, a pro skateboarding legend, in the hopes of getting skateboarding sponsorships. In this comedy, Bam Margera plays himself.

As expected from the premise, this movie is best suited for viewers who are genuinely interested in the action sport because it boasts several noteworthy skateboarding sequences. While it is true that the characters display some common stereotypes associated with skateboarders, they are still interesting enough to keep viewers invested in their dreams of turning pro.

Ad

Where to watch: Grind can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Haggard: The Movie (2003)

This film marks Margera's feature film directorial debut (Image via Bam Margera Instagram)

Bam Margera not only acts in Haggard: The Movie, but he also takes up the mantle of the director in addition to writing and editing responsibilities. Based on Ryan Dunn's real-life experiences, the film follows the title character, Ryan (Dunn), who suspects that his ex-girlfriend Glauren (Jenn Rivell) is seeing someone else. So, he enlists the help of his best friends to get to the bottom of the truth.

Ad

In the movie, Margera plays Ryan's friend, Valo. The main highlight of Haggard: The Movie has to be the zany characters who help add that special zing to an otherwise simple screenplay. The scenes with Ryan and Valo certainly stand out. Because of their off-screen friendship, the dynamic between their on-screen character seems realistic and relatable, which adds to the overall vibe of the film.

Where to watch: Haggard: The Movie can be streamed on Plex and Letterboxd.

Ad

4) Jackass Number Two (2006)

This movie is the perfect watch for when viewers need a good laugh (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The sequel to Jackass: The Movie (2002), this movie by Jeff Tremaine follows the same format as its predecessor. It is mainly a compilation of hilarious stunts, pranks and skits performed by the usual suspects, namely Bam Margera, Johnny Knoxville, Ryan Dunn, Dave England, Chris Pontius, and others. Jackass Number Two also features several guest stars like Tony Hawk, Luke Wilson, and more.

Ad

The titles in the Jackass film series, Jackass Number Two included, have no plot or structure whatsoever, but they are still interesting to watch because of the creative stunts. The audience cannot help but be surprised at how the performers on screen are continuously putting their lives at risk only to make them laugh.

Jackass Number Two will particularly appeal to viewers who are looking for funny content with a "no holds barred" tag.

Ad

Where to watch: Jackass Number Two is available on Apple TV+.

5) Minghags: The Movie (2009)

Minghags is over-the-top, silly and hilarious (Image via Bam Margera Facebook)

Many assume that Minghags: The Movie by Bam Margera is a sequel to Haggard: The Movie, but there is very little connection between the narratives, save for two elements - the garbage juicer and diamond mountain bike. In this movie, two pals, Bam Margera's Lenny and Brandon DiCamillo's Ponce, set out to take revenge on a billionaire named Rut Ru, who claims the garbage juicer invention as his own.

Ad

It has been established that Bam Margera has a knack for directing silly movies, and Minghags: The Movie is certainly one of them. This isn't a movie that the audience should watch for the plot. Instead, the point is to indulge in the absurdities of the characters and the situations they find themselves in.

It isn't always easy for filmmakers to make memorable movies with a limited budget, but Margera certainly finds a way to make it work.

Ad

Where to watch: Minghags: The Movie can be streamed on MUBI and Plex.

6) Jackass 3D (2010)

Jackass 3D has a sequel titled Jackass Forever (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The third installment in the Jackass film series, Jackass 3D by Jeff Tremaine, is very special for fans because it is the last Jackass film that stars Ryan Dunn before his unfortunate death in 2011. In addition to Dunn, the film also features Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Dave England, and many more.

Ad

Even though 3D movies have gained popularity over the years, very few would have associated the format with the amplification of silly stunts and pranks. However, the Jackass team certainly saw the potential, which ultimately resulted in impressive box office collections reaching $171.7 million.

The main aspect of the Jackass film series that keeps fans coming back is the boisterous team. Their dynamics will remind viewers of a dysfunctional family who are very different from each other but still manages to work together as a team.

Ad

Where to watch: Jackass 3D is available for streaming on Prime Video.

7) Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (2017)

This documentary will appeal to those who want to learn about the skateboarding subculture (Image via Hulu)

Unlike all the other titles on this list, this Bam Margera movie has a well-structured narrative that seeks to educate its audience. Directed by Patrick O'Dell, this documentary explores the rise and fall of Big Brother, a skateboarding magazine established by Steve Rocco in the year 1992.

Ad

The magazine is a big part of skateboarding history because it helped popularize street skating and impacted the skateboarding subculture in many ways. Another reason it gained fame is because it would often contain articles about taboo topics.

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine not only contains insightful interviews with the creators and editors of the magazine but also features many skate culture personalities, including Bam Margera, who share their thoughts about the magazine and its impact on the youth.

Ad

Where to watch: Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine can be viewed on Hulu and Apple TV+.

These engaging titles starring Bam Margera are perfect for curious fans who want to see the well-known skateboarder, stunt performer, and filmmaker in different roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More