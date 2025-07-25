“You couldn’t offer me enough money”: Bam Margera dismisses all possible Jackass sequels

Bam Margera has made it clear he has no plans to return to the Jackass franchise. In multiple interviews and public appearances, the former MTV star explained why a reunion or fifth installment is no longer a possibility. His statements come after his controversial removal from Jackass Forever, a legal dispute with Paramount, and continued fallout with his former co-stars.Margera was removed from Jackass Forever in 2020 after allegedly violating a “wellness agreement” due to a positive Adderall test, despite reportedly having a prescription. He sued Paramount, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and others, alleging “psychological torture” and coercion. Although a settlement was reached in 2022, Margera continues to speak out about the incident.In an interview with CinemaBlend published on July 23, 2025, Margera stated, “They have like new dudes, and what they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it… you couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”Bam Margera says the Jackass franchise should end View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBam Margera didn’t hold back in a video posted to Instagram, where he criticized the direction of the franchise without several of its original members. “If there were even any brainstorming thoughts about a Jackass 5, they would not be at liberty to call it Jackass anymore,” he said. “There is no more 'ass.' There's no more CKY. No [Ryan] Dunn, no Dico [Brandon DiCamillo], no Rake [Yohn], no Ape and Phil [Margera]. Bam got replaced by a guy named f**king 'Poopies,' and it's just Big Brother now.”He went on to mock the idea of a new film, suggesting it should be called“Jackflop 5: Beating the Living Sh*t Out of a Dead Horse. Can’t wait to not see it… Rock against ass.”Jackass Forever introduced several new cast members including Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. Margera’s absence from the film highlighted the internal conflict between legacy cast and new faces.Margera confirms no return for Viva La Bam eitherBam Margera looks on during the X Games California 2023 on July 21, 2023 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Beyond Jackass, Margera also confirmed he won’t be reviving his MTV spinoff series Viva La Bam. Speaking to CinemaBlend, he said,“I just feel like that type of show has completely run its course. Living with my parents, and painting the whole kitchen blue, and having my mom freak out — to end something like that, and then your life moves on. &quot;You get your own house, with your own wife and you have a kid. … I would have to move back in with my parents and re-mess with ’em after giving them a 15-year break. It would just be weird” he added.Viva La Bam aired from 2003 to 2005 and became a hit for its mix of family chaos and skating culture. But for Bam Margera, the concept no longer fits his current lifestyle.Also read: “I put my anxiety right here” — When Pedro Pascal opened up about his ‘social anxiety’ at the red carpetLooking forward, not backwardBam Margera (R) plays Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 during the video game's celebration event at at El Rey Theatre on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Activision)Bam Margera has shifted his focus to recovery and creative independence. He is currently featured as a “secret skater” in the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 video game remake, his first major project in years. He told CinemaBlend that he’s trying to do at least one trick a day and build a routine that keeps him grounded.“Now, I am on the right path,” Margera said, reflecting on his journey through addiction and personal setbacks.Despite calls from fans and castmates like Johnny Knoxville, who once told GQ, “I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam, I just want him to get better,” Bam Margera remains firm in his decision to close the door on Jackass. He has officially shut down speculation about returning to either Jackass or Viva La Bam. From legal fallout to creative differences, his exit from the franchise appears permanent. With new ventures on the horizon and a renewed focus on well-being, Bam Margera is moving on leaving the stunts, pranks, and past drama behind.Also read: 'I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating'- Benedict Cumberbatch slams Hollywood for being non-ecofriendly