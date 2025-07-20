Almost Family cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

The Brazilian Netflix film Almost Family follows the story of Otávio, a bar owner from Brazil, whose daughter Mariana announces she is marrying an Argentine man named Miguel. This leads the two families to travel to Bariloche, where cultural differences, personal insecurities, and national rivalries shape the interactions between the parents on both sides. Released on 18th July 2025, Almost Family is a Portuguese-language comedy-drama that explores the generational gap between parents and their adult children, as well as the hidden fears that influence their behavior.The title Almost Family is central to both the film's narrative and its ensemble cast, which includes performers from Brazil and Argentina. Through the interactions between Otávio and Hector the film uses humor and family dynamics to depict how deeply ingrained rivalries can mask emotional vulnerability. The story evolves through shifting relationships, misunderstandings, and eventual reconciliation, culminating in two major surprises in the final act.Who plays who in Almost Family?Gabriel Goity as Hector View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabriel Goity plays Hector, the owner of the hotel in Bariloche and father of Miguel, whose family hosts Otávio and his relatives during their visit to Argentina. Throughout the film, Hector is portrayed as a proud and strategic patriarch who is initially critical of Otávio, reflecting the long-standing cultural tension between Argentina and Brazil. Despite their early confrontations, Hector and Otávio discover they share a common fear of losing their children to life abroad. This mutual concern eventually transforms their rivalry into an unexpected friendship. He is known for his performances in Los Roldán (2004), A Boyfriend for My Wife (2008), and Rest in Peace (2024).Leandro Hassum as Otávio View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeandro Hassum plays Otávio, a Brazilian bar owner and father who grapples with the evolving aspirations of his daughter, Mariana, in Almost Family. His character is central to the film's emotional and narrative development, dealing with themes of tradition, generational conflict, and parental expectations. Hassum was born on September 26, 1973, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In addition to acting, he is also a director. He is widely recognized for his work in comedy, with previous roles in Xuxa and the Mystery of the Little Ugly Princess (2009), Divertics (2013), and Zorra Total (1999). He has been married to Karina Hassum since 1998.Simon Hempe as Miguel&quot;La Sociedad de la Nieve &quot; Premiere In Madrid - Source: GettySimon Hempe plays Miguel, the Argentine fiancé of Mariana, whose relationship serves as the focal point for much of the story in Almost Family. As tensions rise between the two families, Miguel is caught between his love for Mariana and the expectations of his family. Hempe was born on May 26, 1998, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is known for his performances in Society of the Snow (2023), Nahir (2024), and The Two Popes (2019), in addition to his growing presence in Argentine television and theater.Júlia Svacinna as Mariana View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJúlia Svacinna portrays Mariana, Otávio’s daughter and a central figure in Almost Family. Mariana is a driven musician whose desire to pursue her studies in Europe creates tension with her father, who hopes she’ll inherit the family bar. Svacinna was born on December 22, 2004, in Brazil. She has appeared in If I Close My Eyes Now (2018), The Mechanism (2018), Shooting My Life’s Script (2024), and the sequel Um Tio Quase Perfeito 2 (2021), among other projects.Supporting cast members in Almost FamilyFelipinho and Carol exchange tense glances in Almost Family amid growing suspicions. (Image via: Netflix)Karina Ramil as Joana – Joana is Mariana’s stepmother, who remains supportive of her aspirations and maintains a friendly relationship with Miguel’s mother, Norma.Mariela Pizzo as Norma – Norma is Miguel’s mother and becomes friends with Joana, Mariana’s stepmother, as the families try to unite despite national differences.João Barreto as Felipinho – Felipinho is Otávio’s stepson who has his own subplot involving a secret relationship with Carol.Abril di Yorio as Carol – Carol is an employee at Hector’s hotel and has past romantic ties with Miguel. She later becomes involved with Felipinho.What is Almost Family all about?Caption: Miguel and Mariana share a joyful moment at the beachside ceremony in Almost Family. (Image via Netflix)Almost Family, also titled Família, Pero No Mucho, begins in a bar run by Otávio, a Brazilian restaurateur. He lives with his daughter Mariana, who aspires to be a musician. Otávio, though loving, wants her to eventually run the family bar, while Mariana dreams of studying music in Paris. Their relationship becomes strained when Otávio misses her audition. She leaves for Paris without much discussion. Three years later, Mariana returns and announces she is marrying Miguel, an Argentine man. This leads the two families to travel to Bariloche to meet each other.The film then explores the tensions between Otávio and Miguel’s father, Hector. Their rivalry is shaped by national pride, with both trying to subtly undermine the other. However, a shared goal to stop the marriage brings them together. They fear their children will move to Europe and not take over the family businesses. Otávio suspects Miguel is unfaithful and follows him, only to find that his own son, Felipinho, was secretly seeing Carol, the woman in question.Toward the end, Miguel surprises Mariana with a symbolic empty violin case, promising a life together in Europe. The families later gather for a wedding, but it turns out to be Felipinho and Carol's. Miguel and Mariana are still together and announce they are expecting a child. The film uses national rivalry as a metaphor for generational fear and change.Where is Almost Family streaming online? Otávio and Hector from Almost Family begin to bond despite their cultural rivalry. (Image via Netflix)Almost Family is currently available to stream on Netflix. The film was released on the platform on 18th July 2025 as part of its growing catalog of international features. As of now, the movie is exclusive to Netflix and can be accessed globally with a subscription.There has been no announcement regarding a physical release or availability on other OTT platforms. Viewers interested in Brazilian and Argentine cinema or stories involving complex familial bonds can watch Almost Family directly on the Netflix app or website.