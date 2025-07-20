Yellowstone fame Josh Lucas exchanges vows with Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City

Josh Lucas tied the knot with Brianna Ruffalo in a private ceremony held at Vatican City. The Yellowstone actor and the ABC7 meteorologist exchanged vows on July 18, 2025, inside St. Peter’s Basilica. While the wedding made headlines, many details remain limited, keeping the ceremony intimate and centered on close family and friends.Josh Lucas, known for his role as young John Dutton in Yellowstone and as Jake in Sweet Home Alabama, wore a classic black tuxedo. Ruffalo wore a strapless Italian-lace gown, paired with a fingertip-length veil. The ceremony was officiated by a priest and coordinated by Italian wedding planner Paolo Nassi. Photographer Caterina Errani captured the moments. Ruffalo shared a handful of snaps in her own post on July 18, as she called herself and Lucas &quot;Mr. and Mrs.&quot; in the caption.&quot;Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,&quot; she wrote.&quot;I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life,&quot; Lucas commented in response. &quot;I am so so grateful.&quot;Several friends and loved ones shared congratulatory messages with the couple on social media, including Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Walton Goggins. The couple met in 2022 during the filming of Palm Royale and got engaged in June 2024 in Positano. They now plan to split their time between Los Angeles and Lucas’s filming locations. Further details about their wedding service and guest list remain private.Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo’s wedding took place in Vatican Gardens View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough the ceremony occurred inside St. Peter’s Basilica, earlier reports had suggested Vatican Gardens as the location. New York Post reported on July 19, 2025, confirming the wedding took place in the Basilica on July 18, 2025. The event was held privately and approved by the Vatican after a formal request. Ruffalo thanked Father Winters and Sister Angelica from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for helping coordinate the ceremony.Photos from the day show Ruffalo holding a lace umbrella while Lucas leans against a stone wall. The wedding team included Paolo Nassi, Jinane Kafrouny, and others involved in securing the ceremony location. The couple chose the location for its spiritual significance. Lucas called the wedding “a dream” on Instagram.The pair previously visited Naples to explore Ruffalo’s Italian roots. Though the official guest list was not published, family and close friends were present. The couple thanked their planning team and church officials for making the event possible.Josh Lucas has kept his relationship with Brianna Ruffalo mostly privateJosh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo exit the chapel after their wedding ceremony in Vatican City, celebrating with loved ones. (Image via @joshlucas/Instagram)Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo began dating in 2022 after meeting during filming. The relationship developed over two years, with shared trips to Mexico, Rome, and Naples. Lucas proposed in June 2024 during a vacation in Positano. Ruffalo’s Instagram post at the time read, “Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life… and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person.”Ruffalo is a Los Angeles-based meteorologist with ABC7 and also contributes to On the Red Carpet. She previously worked at KTLA and earned her meteorology certificate while working morning shifts. Ruffalo has Italian and Greek heritage and was raised in a law enforcement family.This is Josh Lucas’s second marriage. He was previously married to writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, with whom he shares a son named Noah. Ruffalo has formed a close bond with Noah, frequently appearing with him in social media posts. Lucas, in past interviews, has discussed his efforts to be present as a parent.Following the wedding, Lucas and Ruffalo will continue their careers in Los Angeles and at various film locations. Neither has confirmed honeymoon plans. The Yellowstone actor has not yet posted about the wedding beyond his Instagram comment on July 19, 2025.