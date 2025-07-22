When will Predator: Badlands premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Predator: Badlands is set to premiere in theaters on November 7, 2025. This latest installment in the fan-favorite Predator franchise is directed by Dan Trachtenberg.The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, explores a new story that takes place in a world far away from Earth, where danger is always around the corner. The movie will be released in high-end formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D, which will make the experience of watching it memorable.In Predator: Badlands, the story unfolds in a far-off future where a young Predator, rejected by his clan, embarks on a quest for the ultimate adversary. As the movie goes on, the Predator teams up with Thia, an android, and the two of them travel through a dangerous area full of even more dangerous enemies.The official trailer for Predator: Badlands was released by 20th Century Studios on July 21, 2025, offering fans a glimpse into the tension and action-packed storyline. The trailer showcases the young Predator's hunt for the ultimate enemy, setting the tone for a visually stunning and thrilling adventure.What's in the trailer of Predator: Badlands?The trailer for Predator: Badlands sets the stage for a high-stakes adventure, opening with a haunting statement.&quot;So, this is your first hunt. And you've come to the most dangerous planet in the universe,&quot; Thia says in a voiceover.It introduces the young Predator, who is trying to find his place in the world after being cast out by his clan. The trailer foreshadows the tremendous obstacles in store, with the Predator being told that he is not the hunter, but the prey.&quot;Here, you're not the predator. You're the prey,&quot; Thia says, a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking on this hostile planet.A key moment is the Predator's encounter with an unlikely ally, Thia, an android who plays a crucial role in the journey ahead.Read more: Predator: Badlands’ official trailer reveals that the first hunt poses grave trials for Dek and ThiaPredator: Badlands — A horror movie blended with science fiction View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPredator: Badlands departs from the usual Earth-based settings of the previous films, instead delving into a world of science fiction and horror on a faraway planet.The film explores the Predator species in a new light, emphasizing its culture, struggle, and internal tensions. Unlike previous films in which the Predators have predominantly been the hunters, this installment reverses the roles, with a young outcast Predator struggling for survival while traversing a harsh terrain.Many horror elements come to the forefront as the young Predator and Thia confront relentless dangers from creatures that lurk in the shadows. The movie combines the visceral horror of survival with the thrill of a science fiction journey.The science fiction aspect is amplified by the planet's alien environment, filled with unknown threats and hostile terrain. With the integration of advanced technology, the film explores how the Predator species navigates and survives in such a harsh world.The blending of horror with science fiction creates a unique viewing experience, providing fans with something new while staying true to the core elements that has made the Predator franchise a success.Also read: Predator: Killer of Killers- Full list of voice cast exploredProduction, direction, and cast View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPredator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, known for his work on Prey (2022), which was widely praised for its fresh approach to the Predator series. The film is co-written by Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison, who also worked on Prey.Elle Fanning stars as Thia, the local android inhabitant who becomes the unlikely ally of the outcast Predator. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi portrays the young Predator named Dek, whose journey of self-discovery and survival is at the heart of the film. Schuster-Koloamatangi underwent intensive training to bring his version of the Predator to life, including learning the Predator language developed for the film.The production team behind Predator: Badlands includes Jeff Cutter as the cinematographer and a visual effects team that includes Wētā FX and Industrial Light &amp; Magic.Read more: 7 movies to watch if you liked Predator: Killer of KillersFollow for the latest updates on upcoming movies and shows.