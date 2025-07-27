Fans' excitement grows as Ketchup Entertainment confirms the production of WB's shelved Coyote vs. Acme

Coyote vs. Acme has once again found its way into fans' timelines after Ketchup Entertainment confirmed it had acquired and would now release the previously shelved Warner Bros. film. Directed by Dave Green and starring John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor, the film was initially scrapped in 2023 despite completion. Now, with new distribution and a Comic-Con teaser already out, fans online are sharing their thoughts as the project prepares for release.Although Warner Bros. had originally decided to shelve Coyote vs. Acme as a tax write-off, backlash from filmmakers, actors, and viewers prompted negotiations that finally ended in Ketchup Entertainment picking up the project.USA Today confirmed on July 26, 2025 that the first trailer and official footage of Coyote vs. Acme was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, generating buzz around its hybrid of animation and live-action storytelling. It is now scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026. Promotional material and the first poster have reignited anticipation.As fans prepare to see Wile E. Coyote take Acme Corporation to court, social media has lit up with a mix of excitement, curiosity, and skepticism about how the Looney Tunes spirit will translate in this new era.&quot;Oh im actually excited for this. Animated or real life.&quot; — @MartinezOnChain&quot;I can’t wait until they call the witnesses from the Rocket Skate incident lol especially that cactus who ducked, the boulder that hesitated, and the cloud of dust that saw everything but refuses to talk without a lawyer. Calling the Road Runner won’t help because he’ll just say ‘meep meep’ and vanish into thin air... textbook hostile witness with a god-tier exit strategy.&quot; — @JAH__BUL__ON&quot;Coyote Vs Acme could become the Who Framed Roger Rabbit of 2025. I think this might be a surprisingly good movie. 🍿&quot; — @ShiningforceNLFollowing these enthusiastic reactions, other fans joined in to share tempered optimism and highlight what they hope to see from Coyote vs. Acme. A common thread was hope for strong writing and humor that fits the Looney Tunes legacy. First poster looks great, but hope the story and humor live up to the Looney Tunes legacy.&quot; — @kucuk_ocu&quot;This might be the weirdest concept I've ever been excited for.&quot; — @0xMaxxx&quot;So late.. but excited.. this will be different experience altogether.&quot; — @cincrickfreakWith Coyote vs. Acme's long history and its unexpected return, many fans are seeing it as more than just a revival of Looney Tunes. It's become a symbol of creative persistence and audience power. What was once shelved is now poised to be one of 2026's most anticipated theatrical releases.Everything we know about Coyote vs. AcmeLana Condor, Wile E. Coyote, and Will Forte take an anxious night drive in Coyote vs. Acme. The film blends live-action and animation for a new Looney Tunes courtroom adventure. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/Ketchup Entertainment)Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action and animated hybrid film directed by Dave Green and written by Samy Burch, based on a 1990 satirical article by Ian Frazier published in The New Yorker. The story features Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation over its malfunctioning products, which have repeatedly failed in his quest to catch the Road Runner.Will Forte stars as Kevin Avery, a struggling billboard lawyer representing Coyote. John Cena plays Buddy Crane, Acme’s lead counsel and Kevin’s former boss. The cast also includes Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and voice actor Eric Bauza, who voices multiple Looney Tunes characters.Production began in 2022, with principal photography taking place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The film mixes traditional 2D character design with 3D animation, handled by studios like DNEG and Duncan Studio. Its visual approach draws inspiration from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Steven Price composed the score, including a choral rendition of the iconic “meep meep” sound.Originally planned for a 2023 release by Warner Bros., Coyote vs. Acme was abruptly shelved in late 2023 as a tax write-off. This move sparked industry-wide backlash, with several filmmakers and actors calling for its release. Positive test screenings and mounting pressure led to the film being offered to outside distributors. After months of negotiation, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the rights in March 2025 for a reported $50 million.At San Diego Comic-Con 2025, the first footage of Coyote vs. Acme was screened publicly, and the release date was confirmed for August 28, 2026. Ketchup’s CEO described the film as a mix of nostalgia and modern storytelling, and indicated that it will appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences. International distribution is being handled by Kinology, and the film is being marketed globally as a four-quadrant family event.Coyote vs. Acme has become a case study in fan influence, corporate decision-making, and the evolving landscape of film distribution. As anticipation builds, audiences await to see whether this long-shelved film can live up to its Looney Tunes legacy.