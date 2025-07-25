“But you just can’t prove it yet”: the internet can’t stop talking about Pedro Pascal, and it’s not because of his new movie

Pedro Pascal has been a regular trending topic on social media, but his latest round of virality has nothing to do with his acting roles. Over the past week, fans and critics alike have taken to X to air theories, suspicions, and accusations about the actor’s behaviour, sexuality, and personal life. It started with a single viral tweet that simply read:“Pedro Pascal is definitely something. But you just can’t prove it yet,”suggesting there’s something &quot;off&quot; about him. From there, speculation exploded across the platform. Some users have called out Pascal for allegedly inappropriate physical behaviour during public appearances, with many citing his now-viral interactions with actress Vanessa Kirby.Some users raised concerns about his physical interactions during press events, particularly with co-star Vanessa Kirby. Despite the speculation, there are no confirmed reports or official complaints against Pedro Pascal. The debate continues to grow, driven by viral videos, reaction memes, and conflicting public opinions.Recent press appearances for Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Pascal was seen stroking Vanessa Kirby's pregnant belly or being affectionately close during interviews, reignited debate over his use of physical touch. Some users believe his actions cross boundaries, while others interpret the gestures as signs of anxiety management."He's gay ffs. He was sleeping with Bradley Cooper at one point." — @BubbleB_sol "Look up his ancestry..." — @cerogasoline"I mean his dad was weird af so it's very probable." — @LightYagami101The conversation online quickly moves from speculation about Pascal's family to more pointed allegations about his conduct at public events. In particular, a number of tweets accuse him of using his self-disclosed anxiety to justify or excuse physical contact with female co-stars, including those who are married or pregnant. "He grabs every woman he's near because 'muh anxiety' what do you mean you can't prove he's weird?" — @lumi_love_sol"Aside from the fact that he uses social anxiety as an excuse to grope married / pregnant women?" — @MetaDuniSome users defended Pascal, challenging the validity and fairness of these assumptions. These users argue that much of the current discourse is based on vague insinuations, unverified claims, or moments taken out of context. They highlight how quickly internet users latch onto a narrative without supporting evidence, often amplifying it through speculation. "This post and comments section are exactly what's wrong with social media. You literally just made something up and people are going with it cause yall have nothing to be mad at. Weirdos." — @michaelkalpakis"pedro pascal is the first man to be hated on for being liked." — @pedrobsessionPedro Pascal and the internet's dilemma: comfort, clout, or cause for concern?Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby attend "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" UK Launch Event at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on July 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)A recent report by the Sun published on 24 Jul 2025 compiled multiple online reactions to Pedro Pascal’s behaviour during promotions for Fantastic Four, particularly moments involving his co-star Vanessa Kirby. In one interview, Kirby was seen stroking Pascal’s face while he appeared nervous, a gesture many viewers initially interpreted as affectionate and supportive.On the red carpet, Pascal was also pictured touching Kirby’s baby bump, and the two were repeatedly seen embracing or holding hands during various press appearances.These repeated displays of closeness led to mounting speculation on X (formerly Twitter), where users began sharing memes under the label “hot girl anxiety,” a term suggesting that Pascal’s anxiety, which he’s spoken about in interviews only seems to manifest when he’s near attractive women. Some fans argued that his behaviour appeared overly physical and selective, using social anxiety as an excuse.Pedro Pascal has addressed his anxiety in interviews, notably with Men’s Health and The Independent, where he described using physical gestures-like touching others or himself as grounding techniques. Co-star Vanessa Kirby also spoke to Vanity Fair, explaining that these gestures were part of supporting each other during stressful appearances. Despite these explanations, the debate over Pascal’s intent remains unresolved, dividing viewers into skeptics and defenders.In contrast, defenders pointed to statements from Kirby and Pascal himself. In a Vanity Fair interview published on June 24, 2025, Kirby explained,&quot;What happened is we were both incredibly nervous going out in front of thousands of people who love this comic. He wanted me to know that we were in this together, and I found it a lovely gesture and was very glad to squeeze his hand back.&quot;Pedro Pascal also spoke candidly about how anxiety affects his public appearances. In an interview with Men’s Health on July 23, 2025, he said,&quot;I had to go back to what was always the comfort for me in life, which was engagement in my relationships, my friendships, and conversation and shared experience.&quot;He said physical touch helps him stay calm in stressful situations, such as putting a hand on his chest or holding someone’s hand. Despite the explanations, social media remains divided, with some calling it performative and others dismissing the criticism as overblown.Also read: “No-homework-required” — Kevin Feige talks about The Fantastic Four: First Steps and how it commences Phase six