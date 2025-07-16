Harry Potter fans get first glimpse of Nick Frost as Hagrid in upcoming TV adaptation

The Harry Potter universe is returning to screens with a new TV adaptation, and fans have now received their first look at Nick Frost in the role of Rubeus Hagrid. A still from the upcoming series was released online on Monday, July 15, 2025 giving audiences a preview of the actor in full costume as the beloved half-giant gamekeeper. The image, shared across multiple media outlets, quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

The photo, released just a few days after the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, shows Frost dressed in an oversized coat with a long beard and tousled brown hair. While HBO has yet to release a trailer or set an official release date for the series, this early glimpse has sparked widespread discussion about the casting and tone of the show.

The series is intended as a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling's original seven-book saga, with one season per book. This project is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader strategy to expand the Harry Potter franchise through long-form television.

The first official image of Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV series was released on July 15, 2025. The photo shows Frost in costume, wearing Hagrid's familiar oversized coat, accompanied by the caption:

"Everyone ready? ‘ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series."

The image was shared on HBO's official Instagram account. Frost was announced as part of the cast earlier this year, but this is the first look fans have had of him in the role. According to an IGN report published on July 15, 2025, reactions on social media were mixed.

Some fans described the casting as one of the best in recent memory, while others expressed concern that the visuals resembled cosplay or parody. A few commented on the polished look of the costume, while others criticized the attempt to recreate Robbie Coltrane's version of Hagrid.

In an interview with Collier published on June 2, 2025, Frost said,

"You get cast because you're going to bring something to that. While I'm really aware of what went before me in terms of Robbie [Coltrane]'s amazing performance, I'm never going to try and be Robbie. I'm going to try and do something, not different."

Frost, known for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, acknowledged the legacy of Coltrane’s portrayal and stated in that he aims to bring new depth to the character,

“I always read Hagrid as he's like a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child... I want it to be funny and cheeky and scared and protective and childlike. That's what I'm planning on doing.”

Filming began this week at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK. Frost said he has visited several sets and begun immersing himself in the script.

“They’re growing a Hagrid beard, and I’m seeing the Sorting Hat, and here are some wands. It’s absolutely amazing,” he told ScreenRant on June 2, 2025.

Harry Potter character redesigns spark debate online

With the release of the first Hagrid image, discussions have reignited about how the series will portray other iconic Harry Potter characters. Fans are divided over how closely the new cast should mirror the original portrayals. Social media reactions have ranged from excitement about the reboot’s potential to concern over character design choices.

HBO has confirmed that Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other announced cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, and Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has emphasized that the series is not a remake of the films, but rather a fresh interpretation of the books. The creative team aims to cast age-appropriate actors and explore character arcs more deeply, given the longer screen time of a TV series format.

On July 6, 2025, Rowling posted on X that she had read the first two episodes of the HBO series and described them as

“SO, SO, SO GOOD.”

When asked if she was involved in writing the show, Rowling replied,

“No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

Frost has also addressed backlash related to Rowling's public views. In a July 2025 interview with Observer Magazine published on June 7, 2025, he said,

“She’s allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form.”

He added that audiences should continue to educate themselves on the topic rather than hope it “blows over.”

The Harry Potter series remains in early production, with filming for the first season expected to continue through 2026. HBO has set a 2027 release window, and each season will correspond to one book from the series. The full cast and production team continue to grow, with more updates anticipated in the coming months.

