Larry David joins HBO's historical sketch comedy series produced by the Obamas

American comedian and writer Larry David is all set to create a half-hour sketch comedy series executive-produced by the Obamas. The untitled project will be available to stream on HBO and will honor America's 250th anniversary. With a potential release in 2026, the official logline of the series, as per the website, reads:

"President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion....But then Larry David called."

The show will be produced by Higher Ground, the company founded in 2018 by former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, "to tell powerful stories that entertain, inform and inspire". The company has produced other projects like Air Force Elite: Thunderburds, Court of Gold, The Later Daters, and Our Ocean.

Larry David's historical sketch: What we know so far

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

Larry David and Jeff Schaffer serve as co-writers of the series, with a few guest appearances from David's 12-episode sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. Schaffer, who will also take up the role as director, is known for his other projects, including Don't Miss Out, Crashing, and the 1989 sitcom Seinfeld.

In a media release by Warner Bros. Discover dated July 10, 2025, Schaffer spoke about the relevance of David's characters in a historical setting.

"The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing,” he stated.

The press release also quoted the 44th president of the United States opening up about his experience working with the 78-year-old comedian.

"I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David," Barack Obama joked.

David also revealed that he took up HBO's untitled project because his beekeeping endeavors had failed, and returning to television was his way of coping with loss.

"Once ‘Curb’ ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive," the comedian explained.

All about the sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm is a semi-improvised television sitcom developed by and starring Larry David in a fictionalized depiction of himself. The show is mostly based in Los Angeles. It centers around Larry's day-to-day life as he navigates social interactions with little concern for standard etiquette, which leads to embarrassing misunderstandings and controversies.

Well known for being direct and intolerant of simple complaints, Larry has continual encounters with friends, acquaintances, and strangers. The show deals with social norms and social boundaries sarcastically.

The main cast includes Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, and Susie Essman. Other regular guest stars, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, and Mary Steenburgen, also appear in the show.

