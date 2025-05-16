I recently found out how Kramer's iconic, applause-worthy entrances in early Seinfeld episodes mysteriously faded over time

When it comes to grand-scale sitcoms such as Seinfeld, several factors play an important part in dictating its success or failure. While writing, direction, and acting play the most crucial role, other factors also come into play in deciding the show's fate.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

As we now know, Seinfeld is one of the most renowned and successful sitcoms of all time. While the three attributes mentioned before play a huge role in its success, an important reason the show works, I believe, is due to the emphasis it places on its central characters.

An example of this is the character Cosmo Kramer, portrayed by actor Michael Richards. While at the beginning of the series, his character's introduction in a specific episode of the show was accompanied by an enthusiastic "Hey", followed by a laugh track as he walked through the door, over time it evolved into a less excited "Hey", followed by a laugh track.

As an audience member, I think this development emphasizes the series' desire to break away from what defined Kramer's character in the beginning. His random introductions during an episode used to provide a certain level of shock value.

However, over time, the show's creators seemed to drop that component as the series went on. This transition, I believe, permitted Kramer's character to be seen for more than just how he originally presented himself.

Kramer's enthusiastic "Heys" on Seinfeld vanished over time

As previously mentioned, one of Kramer's distinctive character traits, in which he announced his arrival through the door with a loud "Hey," vanished over time in Seinfeld. The removal of this aspect was not sudden, as it transitioned from a very enthusiastic hey to a less enthusiastic one, to its complete absence most of the time.

I believe this move was deliberate because, over time, the makers realized that they did not have to focus much on Kramer's grand entrances. His performance and interactions with other characters became more important as the show's story progressed.

Additionally, while rewatching Seinfeld, I noticed that from season 6 onwards, the audience applause that followed Kramer's entrance was also missing. On investigating it, I learnt that the show's makers had requested the audience not to do it, as it was becoming a distraction and obstructing the flow.

That being said, some also believe that the applause that was part of Kramer's arrival was a track, and over time, the show stopped playing it.

Kramer's character in Seinfeld is quick-witted, funny, and unconventional

One of the reasons why Kramer's character in Seinfeld is so memorable is that his portrayal stood in stark contrast to the other characters in the show. While the others were comparatively "normal" despite having their specific icks, Kramer was outlandish, humorous, and different.

His quirks, such as announcing his arrival, wearing eccentric clothes, and having the most interesting stories to tell, create a lasting impression on the minds of people. I say this from a very personal point of view, as he has successfully been able to achieve the same with me.

To sum it up, Kramer's character in Seinfeld is one of the most interesting ones on the show. Whether or not accompanied by his trademark "heys" and audience applause, he plays a significant role in the show's narrative and in the lives of the various audience members who were fortunate enough to experience him onscreen.

