New Harry Potter photo teases HBO’s TV reboot — but who’s in the full cast?

HBO released the first look of its upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter, including more casting confirmations. On Monday, July 14, 2025, HBO shared a series of news on Instagram, including that the production for the TV series has officially started. The news comes alongside a picture of Dominic McLaughlin as the young Harry Potter, holding a clapperboard while on set.
His casting was announced back on May 27, 2025, alongside the actors playing the other two of the saga's trio: Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. But in the subsequent post by HBO on Monday, more casting news was confirmed, including the actors playing four key characters in the wizarding saga.
Per HBO's post, Rory Wilmot will be playing Neville Longbottom, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Louise Breathe as Madam Rolanda Hooch. Amos Kitson has also been cast to play Harry's childhood bully, Dudley Dursley. Other previously confirmed cast members of the new Harry Potter TV series include:
- John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
- Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
- Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
- Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
- Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch
- Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell
- Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy
- John Flynn as Lucius Malfoy
- Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley
- Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
- Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley
- Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown
- Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil
- Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan
- Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge
More things to know about the new Harry Potter TV series
The new TV adaptation is taking shape, with many of the main cast members already announced, and filming has officially started as of Monday, July 14, 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery's press release on Monday also shared a few more details about the highly anticipated series besides the four new casting confirmations.
There is still no exact release date for the show, but it's now confirmed that instead of the hopeful late 2026 prediction, it will be coming out in 2027. Here's what HBO said, per ComicBook:
"Production has commenced on the HBO Original Harry Potter television series at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where it's available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK."
Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling will be an executive producer of the project alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts from Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman from Heyday Films. Succession and Game of Thrones director Mark Mylod will also be an executive producer for the series, and he will also be directing some episodes, per Warner Bros. Discovery.
The new TV series will reportedly feature one of the seven Harry Potter books per season, according to Variety. The outlet also mentioned that shooting for the show's debut season is expected to finish sometime in the spring of 2026, followed by a short break before the cast and crew return to start filming the second season.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Harry Potter TV series as production gets underway. In the meantime, the movie adaptations are currently streaming on HBO Max.