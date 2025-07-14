How to watch How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie at home? Digital release date, platform and more

How to Train Your Dragon, released by Universal Pictures, is available for digital purchase and rent on streaming platforms, starting on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. This live-action version is a shot-for-shot remake of the original 2010 animated movie, bringing the story of Hiccup and Toothless to life once more for a new generation.

For those wondering where they can stream How to Train Your Dragon, it is important to note that it is available to rent or buy digitally on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

The live-action film offers a fresh twist to the classic animated story. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the original animated movie, it stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, with a supporting cast including Nico Parker, Nick Frost, and Gerard Butler, who reprises his role as Stoick the Vast.

Following its major box office success, earning over $530 million worldwide, fans are excited to experience the new version in the comfort of their homes.

Where to watch How to Train Your Dragon

The digital release of How to Train Your Dragon is now available across multiple platforms. Viewers can purchase or rent the movie on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home. The digital purchase price on Amazon Prime is $29.99, while renting the movie costs $24.99. If the viewers choose to rent it, they'll have 48 hours to watch it once they start.

The film is expected to arrive on Peacock before the end of the year, which will make it available to stream for subscribers. However, it’s not yet available on other streaming services like Netflix or Hulu.

Fans can also look forward to the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release of the film on August 12, 2025

What happened in How to Train Your Dragon?

How to Train Your Dragon is set in the Viking village of Berk. It follows the journey of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the son of a Viking chief. For years, dragons have plagued the village, raiding livestock and threatening the safety of its people.

Hiccup tries to prove his value by attempting to kill a rare Night Fury dragon during one of these raids, even though he is weak and smaller compared to his friends. Later, he finds the hurt dragon and lets it go instead of killing it. This is the start of their unexpected friendship.

He names his new friend Toothless, and it helps Hiccup learn more about dragons and how they act. As Hiccup gets to know Toothless, he changes the way he thinks about dragons and tries to share his new understanding with the village.

As the story goes on, Hiccup learns that dragons attack Berk not out of malice, but because they are being forced to. In the end, Hiccup beats the huge Red Death dragon with the help of Toothless and the other villagers. This makes peace between the Vikings and the dragons.

Cast and Crew

The 2025 live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon features Mason Thames as Hiccup. Nico Parker plays Hiccup's love interest, Astrid Hofferson, and Nick Frost plays Hiccup's teacher, Gobber the Belch. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup's father.

Other notable cast members are Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Julian Dennison, and Harry Trevaldwyn. The film is directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-wrote and directed the original animated movie.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) is now available for digital purchase and rent on platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

