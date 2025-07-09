How to Train Your Dragon: 10 most powerful dragons in the franchise 

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise consists of three animated movies, six short films, three TV shows, and a live-action remake. Based on the series of novels by Cressida Cowell, the franchise takes fans into a fantasy world where Vikings are at odds with mighty dragons. When Hiccup befriends one of the dragons, he realizes the stories he grew up hearing might not be accurate.

Ad

While the franchise is focused on a particular Night Fury dragon affectionately named Toothless, it also features dragons with immense strength, unique superpowers, and intricate designs that deserve a moment in the spotlight. From the Bewilderbeast to Purple Death, How to Train Your Dragon brings many strong beasts for fans to debate over.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Bewilderbeasts, Death Song Dragon, and other powerful dragons in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise

1) Bewilderbeasts (How to Train Your Dragon 2)

Ad

Trending

Toothless and Hiccup face a Bewilderbeast (Image via DreamWorks)

Bewilderbeasts earn their place on the list as the largest and mightiest dragons rising from the sea. Their ability to create impenetrable nests using their icy breath and intimidating stature makes them nearly impossible to beat, but the most powerful part of these gigantic creatures is their mind control over other dragons.

Ad

Bewilderbeasts also have a white, scaly body and powerful limbs that make them the strongest in offensive and defensive moves. They are amphibians, with the ability to navigate water at high speeds and move through land just as easily. While Toothless did manage to beat a Bewilderbeast in How to Train Your Dragon 2, it was not through strength.

2) Death Song (Dragons: Race to the Edge)

The colorful Death Song (Image via DreamWorks)

Tuffnut names this lethal singing beast Death Song for its literal ability to kill with its song. Reminiscent of Sirens in Greek mythology, these hypnotic beasts lure dragons to their remote islands before trapping and killing them. They can fool anyone with their vibrant and dainty appearance, making them more dangerous.

Ad

These dragons have the unique power of spewing sticky amber instead of fire, which they use to trap prey in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. It aids them in their hunt and helps them devour dragons whole. Apart from their song, they can also fare well in combat with stealth, speed, and surprising power. Their only weakness is their inability to lure dragons with poor hearing.

3) Red Death (How to Train Your Dragon)

Ad

The Red Death attacks the Vikings (Image via YouTube/Peacock Kids)

As the dragon responsible for the entire premise of the first installment, the Red Death is indomitable, intimidating, and one of the most powerful species. Second in size only to the mighty Bewilderbeast, this dragon sports three pairs of eyes and needle-like teeth that can chomp up Viking ships in one bite. These features give it almost no blind spots, making it a ruthless attacker.

Ad

Red Death's fire-breathing ability and strength in combat almost vanquish Toothless, before its one weakness is discovered: Its insides are susceptible to fire. That allows them to take down the tyrannical beast who caused centuries of conflict between humans and dragons, which fans can see in the latest live-action remake too.

4) Screaming Death (Dragons: Defenders of Berk)

Screaming Death is a variant of Whispering Death (Image via DreamWorks)

Screaming Death is a variant of Whispering Death, a dragon with a mighty jaw that stays underground to avoid sunlight.

Ad

However, the variant is born every 100 years, attracted to light, and flies above ground, hunting and killing with ease. Its size, projectile tail spines, and cruel aggression make it a species to fear in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Its name comes from its ability to shriek loudly and disorient other dragons before hunting them down. In that way, it is similar to the Death Song, but the similarities end there. The Screaming Death is the opposite of vibrant, with white scaly skin and fearsome red eyes. It can also control its Whispering Death siblings to do its bidding.

Ad

5) Night Fury (How to Train Your Dragon and others)

Toothless is a Night Fury (Image via DreamWorks)

The Night Fury's ability to incite fear comes from its mysterious presence. Nobody knew what it looked like before Hiccup discovered Toothless, so they dealt with a shadow in the night, a precise and powerful nocturnal hunter. The Night Fury is smaller compared to other dragon species but makes up for it with speed and smarts.

Ad

Toothless, in particular, gains an edge over some of the strongest dragons in the franchise because she is trained by Hiccup. She beats the stronger species like Bewilderbeast and Red Death because she collaborates with Hiccup. But even without him, the Night Fury is known for its destructive abilities, shooting plasma instead of fire.

6) Skrill (Book of Dragons)

An attacking Skrill (Image via DreamWorks)

The Skrill is one of the more underrated dragon species in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. They gather all their power by chasing and absorbing lightning storms, making them untameable and highly aggressive electricity shooters. Their ability to manipulate electricity makes them great at both attack and defense.

Ad

Moreover, Skrills ruthlessly attack humans and dragons alike, and their speed makes them more lethal. Their only weakness is the inability to attack when cornered into water or less stormy areas. Other than that, their raw power cannot be underestimated.

7) Dramillion (Dragons: Race to the Edge)

A Dramillion attacking (Image via DreamWorks)

Dramillions are a dragon species with a unique power: they can mimic the firepower of any dragon they encounter. This makes them unpredictable and extremely powerful. The more powerful the opponent, the more lethal the Dramillion.

Ad

Dramillions are one of the most interesting encounters in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. They are also strong and fast, with an affable nature that makes them easy to train. However, their power reduces drastically if their tails are manacled, which is one of their weaknesses.

8) Monstrous Nightmare (How to Train Your Dragon)

Monstrous Nightmare in the first movie (Image via YouTube/Peacock Kids)

True to its name, the powerful dragon appears in the first installment as a terrifying beast that does not retreat from a fight. Its powers are more traditional than those of its counterparts. The dragon breathes almost liquid fire, with its kerosene saliva enabling it to bend and spread uniquely. Sometimes, it douses itself in its fire, becoming a force nobody can near.

Ad

With strength, speed, and immense jaw strength, they make formidable foes. Moreover, they can travel through water with ease and can summon lethal gusts of wind with their wings, known as the wing blast. This makes them one of the most powerful dragons in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

9) Singetail (Dragons: Race to the Edge)

An attacking Singetail (Image via YouTube/DreamWorks Dragons)

The Singetail dragons are an elusive species, but their territorial nature makes them lethal when provoked. They can attack from far away and shoot flames from their mouth and fireballs from their tail, which puts them high up on the list of powerful dragons in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Ad

One of the most interesting aspects is their ability to move their eyes independently, giving them a 360-degree view to attack. They also possess immense strength and stealth. However, they are prey to the Skrill, which is one of their main weaknesses.

10) Light Fury (How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World)

A variant of the Night Fury (Image via DreamWorks)

The Light Fury has a physical appearance exactly like Toothless, the Night Fury, except that its body is entirely white. This gives it the ability to blend into the sky, sea fog, and distant horizon, making stealth its lethal weapon. Apart from that, it has all the abilities the Night Fury boasts of.

Ad

Whether it is strength in combat, seamless flight, or the ability to shoot plasma instead of fire, the Light Fury is a powerful dragon to watch for in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Its weakness is tied to its tail fin, which, if damaged, can render the dragon virtually powerless.

Watch How to Train Your Dragon and other media in the franchise on Max, Hulu, or Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More