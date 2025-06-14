How to Train Your Dragon Red Death guide

How to Train Your Dragon added a new raid-style boss event featuring the infamous Red Death dragon as the featured enemy. This foe is fairly challenging to take down, but with the help of fellow players and friends, tackling it becomes quite manageable. The battle has a cinematic structure with multiple phases during which the boss changes its moveset quite a bit.

Ad

Here’s how you can defeat the Red Death in How to Train Your Dragon and the rewards to expect after clearing the boss battle.

About Red Death in How to Train Your Dragon

Overview

Official Red Death Boss event render (Image via Roblox)

Red Death is a multi-stage boss battle that takes you through different environments and gameplay styles over the course of the fight. While difficult, it is not unmanageable, especially with friends and Robloxians who are experienced at playing this title. Even so, if one of you happens to die at any point, it’s not an instant game over for them. They will respawn with a sliver of their HP restored.

Ad

Trending

Consider leveling up to around 50 and picking partners around the same level for a good chance at defeating the boss. Once you’ve gathered your party, wait for the Boss Event to start and enter the beacon near the docks to initiate the battle.

Note that there are no rewards for clearing the boss, so you’re not missing out if you can’t clear it.

Also read: How to Train Your Dragon Island 1 guide

Ad

Boss battle

Boss event beacon (Image via Roblox)

The battle against Red Death starts with a cinematic sequence, during which you and your team fly into the fray on your respective mounts. Your first objective is to target the pillars while the boss shoots fireballs at you. Maneuver around the pillars, avoid the fireballs, and continue your assault until all five pillars have been destroyed.

Ad

After that, you must face the boss dragon directly. Red Death will target one of your teammates and belligerently launch attacks for a while before switching targets. Should the dragon target you, you will see a message saying Red Death is Watching pop up, signaling that it’s time to play defensively.

While being targeted, the key is to keep dodging until the boss aggro switches to someone else. While the dragon targets someone else, launch your best attacks and try to inflict as much damage as possible.

Ad

The next phase triggers once the Red Death is at about 75% HP. You will be forced off your mounts, and the on-screen prompt will beckon you to use the Catapults while debris falls from the sky. Avoid the debris and launch the continuously-spawning Catapults to deplete the boss's HP further and trigger the next phase at 50%. It’s worth remembering that Red Death can destroy Catapults, putting you in serious peril until the next Catapult spawns.

Ad

In the next phase, you will be reunited with your mount, and your objective is to evade the boss until the battle prompts you to do otherwise. Periodically, the foe’s weak points will be highlighted; you must swoop in and take your shots to reduce its HP even more. Continue to fight the boss in this phase until its HP is reduced to zero and you secure the victory.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How many phases does the Red Death battle have in How to Train Your Dragon?

The Red Death battle has four phases in total.

What is the recommended level for the Red Death boss event in How to Train Your Dragon?

The recommended level range for the Red Death boss event is 45-50.

Is How to Train Your Dragon accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no mandatory Robux cost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024